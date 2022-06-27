What is Austin Butler Net Worth? A Rough Estimate of his Annual Salary

Austin Butler is an American actor, singer, and model who has a net worth of $4 million. He was born in the state of Texas. His portrayal as Sebastian Kydd in the feature film adaptation of the new TV show “The Carrie Diaries” and his performance as James Garrett in Zoey 101, in which he took the place of Sean Flynn’s character, Chase Matthews, helped him establish himself as a leading actor in the film business.

Early Life

Butler, who was born in Anaheim, California on August 17, 1991, first became aware of his acting ability when he was a teenager. Subsequently, he began to enroll in acting lessons in order to hone his abilities even further. Following the conclusion of the training program and appearances in a number of advertisements, he made his acting debut in the short film titled “The Faithful.”

Since then, there have been several successful film and television productions. As for his most recent performances, they include his recurring role on Switched at Birth, where he plays the role of James “Wilke” Wilkerson, and the part of Sebastian Kydd, the love interest of Carrie Bradshaw, portrayed by AnnaSophia Robb on The Carrie Diaries, a 2013 prequel to Sex and the City.

Both of these roles were performed in television shows. In 2016, Austin was the subject of numerous news stories after it was reported that he was dating Vanessa Hudgens. They started dating back in 2011, so it’s been a while. In July of 2019, it was revealed that Austin Butler would portray the renowned musician Elvis in a biopic that is being made about his life.

Career

In 2005, after working as an extra on several different television series, Butler received his first regular position as a background actor on Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, where he played the part of Lionel Scranton for two seasons.

In May of 2007, Butler landed a guest-starring role on the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana playing the role of Derek Hanson opposite actress Miley Cyrus. In September of the same year, he portrayed Jake Krandle in the episode “iLike Jake” on the Nickelodeon series iCarly. Both roles were in the same year.

Alongside Ashley Tisdale and Carter Jenkins, Butler played the role of Jake Pearson in the 2009 film Aliens in the Attic, which was produced by 20th Century Fox and was once named They Came From Upstairs. The film was released in July 2009.

In 2011, he was cast in the character of Wilke on the television series Switched at Birth, which made its premiere on June 27 of that year on ABC Family. In the same year, he agreed to portray the lead part of Zack Garvey in The Bling Ring, a television movie that was produced for Lifetime.

Personal Life

Between the years 2011 and 2020, Butler was romantically involved with the actress Vanessa Hudgens. Since the late-year 2021, he has been romantically involved with the model Kaia Gerber. Cancer took the life of Butler’s mother in the year 2014. Butler has been attending Hillsong Church for a very long time.

Butler, had a guest-starring role in the third episode of the NBC comedy series Are You There, Chelsea? titled “Believe.” In this episode, he played the role of Luke, the lead singer of a band that Laura Prepon’s character, Chelsea, has feelings for.

It was revealed in April 2014 that Butler would be participating in the cast of the play Death of the Author, which was being performed at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. His character, Bradley, is a pre-law student with double majors in political science and mathematics who is about to graduate from a prestigious university. He portrayed the part of Bradley.

In 2016, he started portraying the character of Wil Ohmsford in The Shannara Chronicles, which is a television version of the novel The Elfstones of Shannara by Terry Brooks. The Shannara Chronicles is broadcast on MTV.

Summary

In conclusion, even though he was primarily focused on his job in movies, Austin did not neglect his other hobbies. According to what has been claimed, he began teaching himself how to play the guitar when he was just 13 years old and the piano when he was 16 years old.

In June of 2022, Butler gave an interview to Entertainment Weekly in which he stated, “Music has always been a part of my life, but it has always been a very private thing.” “It was just my own personal method of treatment. I was aware that the singing portion of [the Elvis role] was going to be something to which I was going to want to devote a lot of my attention and energy.