August Alsina Net Worth 2022: Relationship Latest Updates!

August Anthony Alsina Jr. was born on September 3, 1992, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He has four siblings: Jamal, Travis, Netia, and Melvin, and is the son of Sheila and August Alsina Sr. August was motivated to pursue a career as a performer after witnessing Lauryn Hill in “Sister Act 2,” and at the age of 14, he began uploading videos on YouTube.

Alsina’s father and stepfather were both addicted to crack cocaine, so his mother relocated the family to Houston, Texas, in 2005 in the hopes of a fresh start; August Sr. died in December of that year. Alsina moved back to New Orleans when he was 16, and August moved to Atlanta when his elder brother Melvin was murdered in 2010.

August Alsina Career

Alsina released an unnamed mixtape of acoustic covers in October 2011, “The Product” in April 2012, “August Alsina University” in August 2012, and “Throwback” in September 2012. (September 2012). August released “I Luv This Shit” in January 2013 and “The Product 2″ in May. Downtown: Life Under the Gun” came out in August 2013, while the video for “Hell on Earth” came out in September.

His Gold-certified track “Ghetto” was the week’s most added tune on urban radio. August released “Make It Home” (with Young Jeezy) in January 2014, and “Testimony” (released in April 2014) earned great reviews and sold 67,000 copies in its first week. “I Luv This Shit,” “Numb,” “No Love,” “Kissin’ on My Tattoos,” and “Ghetto” were among the album’s singles. Later that year, Alsina opened for Usher on “The UR Experience Tour.”

READ MORE

From December 2015’s This Thing Called Life, August generated the songs “Hip Hop” (with Lil Wayne), “Song Cry,” “Why I Do It” (featuring Lil Wayne), “Dreamer,” and “Been Around the World” (featuring Chris Brown). “Hip-Hop” video launched at BET Awards in June 2015 and sold 41,000 copies in its first week.

In 2017, Alsina released the songs “Drugs,” “Lonely,” and “Don’t Matter” off his third album, “The Product III: State of Emergency.” On the US R&B chart, it reached #9, and on the US Independent Albums list, #4.

In July 2020, he and Rick Ross released “Entanglements” (about Alsina’s relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith), which hit #7 on the US R&B chart. August has been on track by Flo Rida, Young Jeezy, Keyshia Cole, Meek Mill, and Rick Ross, among others.

August Alsina Net Worth

Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Sep 3, 1992 (29 years old) Gender: Male Profession: Singer, Songwriter Nationality: United States of America

His net worth is $4 million dollars. With the use of his own YouTube channel, he began posting his own singing videos in 2007 and since then has published several well-received singles. A single and another mixtape were published by him in 2013 after his first mixtape was released in 2012.

After signing with Def Jam Records, Alsina released his debut EP in August of

.03 2013. He recorded his debut studio album, “Testimony” (2014), which peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 and number one on the R&B and R&B/Hip-Hop charts in the United States.

His second studio album, “This Thing Called Life,” debuted at number two on both the US R&B and US R&B/Hip-Hop charts in 2015, and was also atop the “Billboard” 200 chart at number 14. I Luv This Shit” (featuring Trinidad James) was certified Platinum and peaked at number four in R&B on the US Billboard Hot 100.

“No Love” (featuring Nicki Minaj), “Ghetto” (with Richie Home Quan), and “Numb” are some of Alsini’s most successful hits (featuring B.o.B and Yo Gotti).

August Alsina Personal Life

After Chandra, his nieces Chaylin, Amaiya, and Kayden’s mother, died of cancer in 2018, August was appointed legal guardian of the three. Alsina’s half-brother Melvin was murdered in 2010 when Chandra was engaged to him.

August made headlines in June 2020 when he claimed that Will Smith had given him permission to begin a relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith. According to Jada’s July edition of “Red Table Talk,” she had dated Alsina for four and a half years prior to her split from Will.

Your whole 🌎world is in your mind. 💡

As above, so below.

As within, so without.

Shift your world w/ me, as I continue to shift mine(d)⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ZI6ZYJD8n3 — August Alsina (@AugustAlsina) February 27, 2018

For three days, August was unconscious after collapsing onstage at a 2014 concert because of an autoimmunity condition that damages his liver. As a result of a degenerative eye illness, he underwent eye surgery in 2015. Alsina revealed to supporters on Instagram in 2019 that he had been sent to the hospital after “waking up one day and not being able to move.”

August Alsina Achievements

As a BET Award nominee in 2014 and 2015, August was nominated for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Collaboration (“I Luv This Shit”) and Best Collaboration (“No Love (Remix)”), and he won Best New Artist and the Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award. Additionally, in 2014, Alsina received a nomination for Best R&B/Soul or Rap New Artist at the Soul Train Music Awards.