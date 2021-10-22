Is Attack on Titan Season 4 on Netflix?

The first episode of the final season was incredibly huge, with two strong opponents battling it out in a spectacular way. Adulation for the anime was at an all-time high after this sequence, which depicted one of the most epic battles ever seen on screen.

The fourth season of Attack on Titan was a worldwide phenomenon, trending on every social media platform throughout the globe, establishing this anime series as one of the most popular in 2021, along with and .

If you are new to the series or just want to re-watch a good season 4, you are probably wondering where to look. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Is There a New Season of Attack on Titan on Netflix?

Unfortunately, neither the fourth season nor the second and third have been added to Netflix.

However, re-adding the anime series to its platform is a significant first step, so future seasons should be available soon.

We’ll keep you informed when or if previous seasons of Attack on Titan become available on Netflix, but if you have to watch the massive conflict between Eldia and Marley on your screen, here are some of the other places where you can view season 4.

Where Can I Watch Attack on Titan Season 4?

You have a lot of alternatives if you want to watch the first part of the final season on Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation!

All of these streaming services have all of the anime series’ episodes, so you can catch up on everything to date before the continuation of the last season arrives.

We will keep you informed if Netflix adds the missing three seasons of anime to its lineup. While you wait, feel free to browse too much to watch another Netflix anime like, or.