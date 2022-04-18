How Long Will Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 be?

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 brings this epic anime series to a close. The anime series, which is based on the hugely popular manga by Hajime Isayama, has broken through to mainstream success all around the world.

Now that the manga has come to an end, it’s time to turn our attention to the screen and enjoy this ‘end of an era’ event. Read on to learn about the origins of this phenomenon, the debate surrounding it, and, most importantly, how and when to watch the final season.

Marley invades Paradis in the Final Season in order to capture Eren and seize control of the Founding Titan.

At the same time, Eren’s cultish followers, the Yeagerists, are attempting to connect him with his brother Zeke so that they can combine their abilities and sterilize all Eldians, effectively eradicating Eldians and, by extension, Titans.

It’s unclear whether Eren is completely on board with this idea, and the Rumbling’s menace must also be addressed at some time.

When Will Season 4 Part 2 of Attack on Titan be Released?

The release date for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 is Monday, January 10th, 2022 (Australia), which has now passed. Episode 76, titled Judgement, has already been released.

It had been almost a year since fans had seen Part 1 when the first episode of Part 2 finally aired. It premiered on Japanese television in December 2020, putting it in direct competition with this monster movie release.

It lasted 16 episodes, which was four more than the number of episodes planned for Season 4 Part 2 of Attack on Titan (12 in total). Currently, it appears that one episode will be released each week, with the first episode arriving on Mondays at 7:45 a.m.

AEST on streaming sites. That would be Sunday, September 9th at 3:45 p.m. ET for our American friends.

Trailers for Attack on Titan Season 4, Part 2

Season 4, Part 2’s official trailer and teaser may be seen below.

The Plot of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2

Season 4, Part 1 finished with Marley’s warriors attacking or killing Eren from the sky in a glimpse of the Shiganshina District. The Titans are set to engage in an epic conflict, and Eren is the center of force to rely on.

Things will get much more complicated and dark in the next section. After killing innocent individuals in an attack, his old buddies turned on Eren Yeager. To stop him, he was obliged to join forces with them.

Because a major conflict is about to commence, many people regard the former hero as their greatest foe.

In the second half of Attack of Titan Season 4, there will be no unresolved questions. Fans of the anime series are especially ecstatic because the second installment marks the conclusion of one of the most popular series.

Episodes From Season 4 Part 2 of Attack on Titan

The dub for Attack on Titan will air with a minor delay, but it will happen eventually. Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 dubs with English performers dubbing the original Japanese lines debuted on Crunchyroll and Funimation on February 13.

“Night of the End” is set to air on April 10th, according to the show’s weekly release schedule. Funimation, the official distributor of Attack on Titan in North America, has also expressed support for the episode count. Season 4 of Attack on Titan is listed on Funimation’s website as having a total of 28 episodes.

Part 1 of Attack on Titan: The Final Season had 16 episodes, so if Funimation’s estimate is correct, it appears to back up reports that part 2 would have 12 episodes, with the series finale airing on March 27.

While this information does not come directly from Studio MAPPA, given that Funimation is the anime’s official distributor, anything they say is more than likely correct.

Conclusion

Even though the grand Titan alliance has been formed, it is unlikely that this alliance would function well. Since they were formerly enemies, those grievances aren’t easily forgotten.

However, the show has managed to surprise us in the past. Now that all of the participants are in position, the plan to prevent Eren from leveling the Earth must be implemented. Part 4 Episode 9 (also known as Season 4 Episode 25 or 84) of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 approaches its finish.

We’ll be updating this page with fresh information as it becomes available, so stay tuned for all the latest AOT Season 4 news!

Is an attack on Titan’s final season over?

Attack on Titan’s last season is still ongoing. The first installment of the popular anime’s final batch of episodes premiered in late 2020, while the second installment concluded this past Monday. It’s not quite time to say goodbye to Hajime Isayama’s brutal epic, with a third installment set to arrive in 2023.

Who is the director of Attack on Titan Season 4?

The fourth and final season of the Attack on Titan anime television series, dubbed Attack on Titan: The Final Season, is produced by MAPPA, with Jun Shishido as the main director and Yichir Hayashi as the director, respectively, succeeding Tetsur Araki and Masashi Koizuka.

What is the theme song for Attack on Titan?

The Final Season Original Soundtrack No. Title Lyrics Music Performer “Attack on Titan” (s) “Ashes on the Fire” is number one. “The Other Side of the Sea” is number two on the list. 3. Benjamin mpi cumi “Splinter Wolf”