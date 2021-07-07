Artists revive popular paintings in the United States; See pictures

Neptune has joined the cast from Fontaine des Mers in ParisCredit: Matthew Rollston / Los Angeles Fahe-Klein courtesy Artists are becoming famous paintings and works of artCredit: Matthew Rollston / Los Angeles courtesy of Fahe-Klein Actress "Angelica and Rogero" recreates 19th century sculpture by Antoine-Louis PerryCredit: Matthew Rollston / Los Angeles courtesy of Fahe-Klein The actress recreates the 17th century painting "Garden of Eden and the Fall of Man"Credit: Matthew Rollston / Los Angeles courtesy of Fahe-Klein This event has been held in practice every year since 1933Credit: Los Angeles Exam / USC Libraries / Corbis / Getty Images A reinterpretation of Velasquez's famous painting "As Meninas"Credit: Glenn Conic / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images Actress Marcia refers to David Hockney's painting "American Collectors"Credit: Matthew Rollston / Los Angeles courtesy of Fahe-Klein Neptune has joined the cast from Fontaine des Mers in ParisCredit: Matthew Rollston / Los Angeles courtesy of Fahe-Klein Artists are becoming famous paintings and works of artCredit: Matthew Rollston / Los Angeles courtesy of Fahe-Klein Actress "Angelica and Rogero" recreates 19th century sculpture by Antoine-Louis PerryCredit: Matthew Rollston / Los Angeles courtesy of Fahe-Klein The actress recreates the 17th century painting "The Garden of Eden and the Fall of Man"Credit: Matthew Rollston / Los Angeles courtesy of Fahe-Klein This event has been held in practice every year since 1933Credit: Los Angeles Exam / USC Libraries / Corbis / Getty Images A reinterpretation of Velasquez's famous painting "As Meninas"Credit: Glenn Conic / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images Actress Marcia refers to David Hockney's painting "American Collectors"Credit: Matthew Rollston / Los Angeles courtesy of Fahe-Klein Neptune has joined the cast from Fontaine des Mers in ParisCredit: Matthew Rollston / Los Angeles Fahe-Klein courtesy

Every summer, on a stage at Laguna Beach, California, artists transform themselves into “TableX Vivant” or live paintings.

They act quickly in dim red or blue light, which obscures movement. Whenever, when bright stage lights come on, they are ready, making almost identical copies of popular works of art. It could be a representation of "Nighthawks", a painting of Edward Hopper in the mid-20th century, or a mysterious portrait of Diego Valusquez's Spanish royalty, "Los Menas".

For the majority of spectators at the annual “Masters Competition” event, the illusion is still more accurate every 90 seconds. However, look closely, you will notice that the figures move slightly, or wrinkles appear under the makeup on the skin.

Looking at these details was done by photographer Matthew Rolston, and the new exhibition at the Laguna Art Museum features stunning portraits of volunteers that are transformed into works of art each year. “I grabbed my telescope and looked closely at those faces on stage, with their cracked makeup,” he said.

The photographer became famous for taking sexy portraits of celebrities for Andy Warhol's "interviews" in the 1980s, but at the exhibition, Rolston "saw the imperfections of everything," he added: "That's what really moved me."

Taken behind the scenes against simple backgrounds, the photos take the performers out of their familiar environment, i.e., the stages that are the model of the artwork they follow.

Actress "Angelica and Rogero" recreates 19th century sculpture by Antoine-Louis Perry Photo: Matthew Rollston / courtesy Bahe-Klein, Los Angeles

For example, the volunteer, who plays Eva in a 17th-century painting by Peter Paul Rubens and John Brookle the Elder, is carried from the Garden of Eden to a soft dark background, illustrating the red skin she holds falling on her shoulders. An apple. Followers of the 1968 David Hockney painting were drawn from the suburban scene with the volume colors used by the artist, and his painted clothes and extravagant makeup seemed even more mysterious.

“When they’re on stage, they’re no longer individuals, they’re the figures of a frame,” Rollston said. “And, in a way, their personal identity is taken away from this experience, from the audience. So (in these photos) you can see the somewhat confusing quality of their identity being shown by a layered trick. ”

An old tradition

The “Masters Competition” event, part of the Laguna Beach Art Festival, has been held in the beach town for almost a century. In 1933, during the first exhibition, later called "Living Pictures", the entertainment of "Whistler's Mother", the famous portrait of James McNeill Whistler, was presented in other works of art.

Since the 19th century, Impressionist artists have migrated to the California coast. Laguna Beach later became a growing creative community. But with the advent of the Great Depression in the 1930s, the city needed to boost spending and establish itself as a tourist destination. Says Diane Salis, the current director of the event. "It started in a very humble way. Everything was done outside," he said.