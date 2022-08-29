Aries Spears Net Worth: How Much Child Support Does Aries Spears Pay?

On April 3, 1975, Aries Spears was born in Chicago, Illinois. She relocated to New York with her family when she was a baby. His mother is a jazz vocalist named Doris Spears.

Spears attended Arthur M. Judd Elementary School after relocating to New Jersey when she was 11 years old. He started performing stand-up comedy in New York City bars at the age of 14.

He performed stand-up comedy for the first time at the Upton Comedy Club in Harlem, where he did Jack Nicholson and James Brown impersonations.

Spears got into a brawl with other students and was expelled from North Brunswick Township High School in New Jersey, where he attended high school.

What Are Aries Spears’s Earnings and Net Worth?

American actor and stand-up comedian Aries Spears has a $4 million fortune. Spears was the second comedian to participate in 198 episodes of Fox’s sketch comedy program “MADtv.”

The whip MUST cost between $60K and $75K, and it MUST contain a backseat entertainment center. Jordan, their 4-year-old son, already has Elisa’s fully legal and physical custody, and she also receives $5,000 a month in child support. Don’t be sad for Aries; according to the documents, he makes $48,000.

Career

To fill his newly discovered spare time, he continued to do comedy, and soon he received his big break as an actor when he appeared on Russell Simmons’ “Def Comedy Jam.” “It’s Showtime at the Apollo” was Spears’ following single, and it was released in 1987.

He relocated to Los Angeles at the start of the 1990s and began producing “A Different World.” Additionally, he began performing stand-up comedy in venues like The Laugh Factory and The Improv.

He also appeared in “Malcolm X,” “South of Sunset,” “Jerry McGuire,” and “Home of Angels.” She also had appearances at this period on “Soul Train,” “The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.“, and “Crosstown Traffic.”

Personal Life

Elisa Lerrgui and Aries were wed in 2010. Following their divorce in 2014, Spears was mandated to purchase his ex-wife a brand-new home in Florida.

The requirements that it be Elisa’s choice and cost between $300 and 375 thousand dollars. Spears was also told to spend between $60,000 and $70,000 on Lerrgui’s luxury SUV.

On May 31, 2015, Aries and Elisa reconciled and remarried. On August 1, 2018, they divorced once more under the grounds of irreconcilable differences. Jordan and Jada, the couple’s twins, were born to them.

Career Advancement

Spears spent eight seasons as a cast member of “MADtv” after joining in 1997. Spears rose to fame for her impersonations of well-known figures such as LL Cool J, Eddie Murphy, Queen Latifah, 50 Cent, and O.J.

Shaq, Al Roker, and Simpson. Additionally, he performed impersonation of actors like Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Sylvester, Al Pacino, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Eddie Murphy, and Paul Mooney.

Spears left the program at the conclusion of its tenth season in 2005. Spears portrayed hundreds of different roles during his tenure on the program, in addition to making up others such as comedian Belma Buttons and Dollar Bill Montgomery, co-host of the fictitious BET program “Reality Check.”

James Brown Jr., host of “Talk with Dollar Bill Montgomery,” co-host of “Cabana Chat,”

Is He Wedded?

