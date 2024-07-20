Ariana Madix’s Subtle Swipe at Ex-Tom Sandoval Amid Emmy Nomination

Ariana Madix recently took a subtle dig at her ex, Tom Sandoval, amid her Emmy nomination. The “Vanderpump Rules” star, known for her sharp wit, made a cheeky comment that fans believe was directed at Sandoval.

Madix’s nomination has been a bright spot following their high-profile breakup, and she didn’t miss the chance to throw a bit of shade. The playful jab has sparked buzz among fans eager for more details. Stay tuned as we will delve into the full story and the dynamics between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval in this article.

Ariana Madix subtly shaded her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval amidst their ongoing legal dispute. After Sandoval filed a lawsuit against Madix regarding an explicit video of Raquel Leviss, Madix celebrated Vanderpump Rules’ Emmy nomination on Wednesday without acknowledging Sandoval.

In an Instagram story, she congratulated the cast and crew of the show and tagged Evolution USA and Bravo TV, but conspicuously omitted any mention of Sandoval. Alongside a poster featuring the entire cast, Madix placed an animated sticker over Sandoval to ensure he was not visible, depicting a purple and gold achievement ribbon with the words “well done” written on it.

The move seemed to underscore tensions between the former couple, despite Madix’s recent Broadway debut in Chicago. Her actions suggest a deliberate effort to distance herself from Sandoval amidst their public legal and personal issues.

Ariana Madix Addresses Tom Sandoval Lawsuit Through Taylor Swift Song Choice

Ariana Madix isn’t holding back following Tom Sandoval’s lawsuit against her. Just a day after the news broke, she posted a story with a pointed “well done” sticker placed over his face, hinting at her sentiments. But her choice of Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” in another recent Instagram story speaks volumes.

Similar to Swift’s ability to deliver powerful performances amid personal turmoil, Madix appears to be indicating that she’s managing well despite the ongoing drama. By referencing the song, she aligns her own life with Swift’s lyrics about resilience and strength in the face of adversity.

Sandoval’s lawsuit, filed on July 16, alleges a privacy violation, claiming Madix accessed explicit videos on his phone featuring him and their former castmate, Raquel Leviss, without his consent. The legal action stems from a cheating scandal in March 2023, which ended Madix and Sandoval’s nine-year relationship and has since sparked ongoing tensions within their social circle and on Vanderpump Rules.