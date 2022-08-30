Arden Cho Dating: Why Did She Left Teen Wolf?

Arden Cho, an actress, model, and singer with many talents, is well known for playing Kira Yukimura in the supernatural adolescent drama series “Teen Wolf.” In addition to this, she has been in a number of TV shows, including “Chicago Med,” “Pretty Little Liars,” “Tween Fest,” “Miss 2059,” and “Freakish.”

Arden, the 2004 Miss Korea Chicago winner, has posed for a number of well-known companies, including Reebok, Nike, Apple, and Clinique.

She later worked as the producer and lead actress of the musical movie “Stuck” in 2017. She performs music and has a YouTube channel called Arden Cho where she uploads vlogs, singles, and cover songs.

Family and Background of Arden Cho

Arden Cho was raised in a close-knit Korean-American family and was born in Amarillo, Texas. Sang Ho Cho and Young Nim Kang are her parents. The actor is also very close to her brother Jason Cho.

The actress confirms that Arden Cho declined the Teen Wolf movie after receiving a far lower offer than her white co-stars. She decided not to return for Teen Wolf, according to Arden Cho, who has confirmed the rumour.

After finding out that she was being paid significantly less than her white co-stars, The Movie.

Grandmaster in Judo, Arden’s father trained with her as a child and helped her achieve a black belt. She identifies as a “daddy’s daughter” and frequently posts childhood photos on social media to remember her time spent with her family. Texas’s San Antonio and Plano were the homes of Arden and her brother’s upbringing.

Arden Cho And Ryan Higa

Ryan Higa and Adan Cho have made an official relationship announcement after ten years of whispers and conjecture. The announcement followed the release of Ryan’s podcast series’ fifth episode.

It appears that the couple spent some time trying to trick us all. The actor admitted that they had decided to keep their relationship a secret for some time because they did not want the attention that would come with the revelation. It may greatly impede their connection and possibly put them under unwarranted stress.

Former Boyfriend of Arden Cho

It was publicly revealed in February 2019 that Arden Cho has been dating YouTuber and online star Ryan Higa for a few years.

While collaborating on the 2010 short film “Agents of Secret Stuff,” which Ryan himself co-presented, the two had first met.

Arden also appeared in countless more sketches which were aired on Ryan’s YouTube channel, even before she worked on the big TV and film projects.

They finally started to form a bond after spending so much time together, but they didn’t make it known to their followers.

It is unknown when they officially started dating because they were excellent friends for a very long period. Although Ryan first revealed it in an episode of his podcast “Off the Pill,” it was most likely sometime in 2017.

Then he uploaded a video to his channel titled “Revealing My Not-So-Secret GF!” that discussed his relationship. In the video, Ryan remarked, “Most people already know that I’m dating Arden, which I recently announced.

Yes, our relationship has lasted a while. We don’t really go out of our way to hide it; we’ve just never made an announcement. People have seen us out in public together, in photos together, and on travels.

Is Arden Cho Dating Anyone?

No, it doesn’t appear that Arden is dating anyone. The “Teen Wolf“ actress has chosen to keep her love life a private issue after her split from Ryan Higa, which had become quite a public affair.

She appears to be unmarried and solely committed to rising to new heights in her work, and the programme “Partner Track” must be a significant step in that direction.

She also took over as CEO of New York-based watchmaker Leonard & Church in February 2019. We can only hope for the best for her upcoming ambitions and projects.

Sadly, the couple split up in 2020, roughly a year after going public with their romance. Even though the couple’s parting was consensual and cordial, the reasons for their breakup remain undisclosed.

Ryan declared, “I am no longer dating anyone,” in a video titled “My Midlife Crisis” released in March 2020. I’m no longer seeing Arden.

He went on to say that it was a straightforward decision that both parties agreed to, but that was later undermined by some rumours of adultery.

Conclusion

