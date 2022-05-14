Arcane Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More

Arcane Season 2 may be a long way off, but the League of Legends (LoL) animated series has had much to celebrate recently. At the 2022 Annie Awards, the show’s first season swept the board, winning nine awards.

Arcane’s first installment also won a Golden Reel award at this year’s festival, indicating that the massive Netflix blockbuster deservedly received a lot of praise.

Fans of the show will not be surprised by its success. Four months after its initial release, the Netflix series still holds a 100% fresh critical rating on review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a 96 percent rating among the general public.

Riot Games has purchased a non-controlling part in Arcane’s animation studio, Fortiche, in order to enhance their ties with the company. So it appears that Arcane will only get better from here on out.

The Release Date for Arcane Season 2

Arcane Season 2 has yet to be given an official release date. The show’s return was announced following the season 1 finale, so we know it’s coming.

Apart from indicating that season 2 is in the works and that three characters from season 1 will return, the above teaser doesn’t tell much (more on this later). Regardless, we’re overjoyed that Arcane is getting a sequel. It is deserving of one.

But when will it be available on Netflix again? That’s difficult to say right now because we don’t know how far season 2 is along. But don’t expect it until 2022, according to Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent, who tweeted that the next installment in the series won’t be available until the following year:

Arcane Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2023. Season 2 development is also in its early phases, as Fortiche Productions recently issued a job advertisement for new FX3D artists for season 2 (thanks for the heads up, Reddit!).

What’s the Story Behind Arcane Season 2?

If you saw the first season of Arcane, you know that some characters may not return for the second season. Jinx fired an arcane crystal rocket at Piltover’s council chamber during the season 1 finale, trapping numerous key and supporting characters within.

Jayce, Mel, Viktor, Cassandra, Hoskel, Bolbok, Shoola, and Salo were among those in the chamber when the rocket burst.

And we don’t expect all of those people to make it. If we were to guess, Mel and Cassandra will have died or been gravely damaged at the very least. Because Mel and Cassandra are Jayce’s partner and Caitlyn’s mother, respectively, Jayce and Caitlyn would have a strong motivation to seek Jinx.

So we expect Jayce to break his vow to give Zaun independence from Piltover in Arcane season 2, especially now that Jinx (a Zaun citizen) has carried out a terrorist attack on the latter’s council.

If Caitlyn’s mother is harmed or killed, she may seek vengeance, which would put her at odds with Vi, with whom Caitlyn had grown close.

After all, the latter is Jinx’s sister, thus Vi will be torn between helping Caitlyn and Jayce bring her sister to justice and attempting to save Jinx from herself, which would pit her against Caitlyn and Jayce.

Who Will Return for Arcane Season 2?

There is no confirmation on this front, yet again. However, based on the teaser above, we expect a trio of female characters to return in Arcane’s sequel:

Vi is played by Hailee Steinfeld.

Jinx is played by Ella Purnell.

Caitlyn Jenner (Katie Leung)

Vi, Jinx, and Caitlyn will all be back for Arcane season 2 as the video above shows. We hear the trio’s voices at various moments in the teaser, and considering that all three were present in the room during the explosive season 1 conclusion, we know they’re safe from harm and should return for season 2.

So, who else could show up? Who survives the Piltover council chamber attack will determine this. As we previously stated, we believe Mel and/or Cassandra could be killed or injured as a result of Jinx’s strike, as well as any of the other council members.

However, we believe Jayce will survive. In our opinion, he has a bigger role to play, and he’ll undoubtedly want to bring Jinx to justice for her misdeeds.

Ekko and Heimerdinger are both expected to return for Season 2. We’ll see how their character arcs grow in Arcane’s second season because they weren’t involved in the council chamber attack. Even though Viktor was in the council chamber at the time of Jinx’s strike, he should return as well.

Season 2 will almost certainly add new characters. There were a lot of deaths in Arcane’s first installment – Silco, Vander, and Marcus, to mention a few – thus fresh supporting characters are needed.

We have no idea who might appear, but there are plenty of League of Legends heroes and villains that Riot, Netflix, and Fortiche Productions might use for the animated series.

Trailer

No, and we won’t see one for a while. We’ll update this area once one is released.

Conclusion

Arcane Season 2 was a formality, given its critical acclaim and popularity. That may not have been the case before its release, but once Netflix saw how well it did, it was just a matter of time until it was renewed for a second season.

There are still lots of stories to tell, character arcs to complete, and new characters and champions to meet, so Arcane will never run out of plot or character development possibilities. We’re also great fans of Fortiche’s animation series aesthetics, so we’d love to see a lot more episodes of the TV show.