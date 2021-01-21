Apple’s first VR headset includes fabric design, fan and expensive price tag

Apple is said to work on a VR headset, which includes the fabric design, the fan and the expensive price tag. Bloomberg News Reports Apple’s first VR headset could be launched in 2022 as a complete battery-powered device, such as Oculus Quest2. Apple is said to be working on “some of its most advanced and powerful chips” for this undeclared VR headset, some of which are said to beat its own M1 Mac processors.

Apple is said to have faced challenges in the development of this headset, with some prototypes ending up too large and heavy. Apple is said to use a fabric exterior to reduce the weight of the headset, but the company also uses a fan – Apple emphasizes an extraordinary action fan-less design.

Bloomberg News Apple’s VR headset, codenamed N301, is similar in size to the Oculus Quest, and some of the prototypes being tested include external cameras that run some AR features. Apple is reportedly testing the ability to use these cameras to monitor hand movements and includes software features such as a virtual keyboard.

It’s not known exactly when Apple’s VR headset will launch, but it may be as soon as 2022. It is said to be an expensive and important device, with some rumors at Apple that the company may only sell one headset per day at its retail stores or less than 200,000 units per year.

Various reports suggest that Apple has been working on VR and AR headsets for many years. Bloomberg News A released A comprehensive overview of Apple’s VR and AR ambitions He mentions that last year, AR and VR employed about 1,000 people.