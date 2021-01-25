Apple issues new warning: Keep your iPhone six inches from your heart rate

In a statement Posted on Apple Support Page
On Saturday, the company expanded what it had previously offered Security information
, Warns users that iPhones contain magnets and radios that emit electromagnetic fields, both of which can “interfere” with medical devices such as fitted pacemakers and defibrillators.
Saturday’s announcement warns users about the “magnets inside” of four iPhone 12 models and Maxoff parts. Apple (AAPL)
It also notes that the iPhone 12 versions have more magnets than previous iPhone models, but that they do not pose a greater risk of magnetic interference with medical devices than previous models.
Medical devices may have sensors that can react to magnets or radio waves, Apple said in an update. The company recommends keeping iPhones and Maxoff chargers a “safe distance” from medical devices – defined as more than 6 inches or 15 inches when charging wirelessly.
When the apple Released iPhone 12
Last fall, the company announced the return of Maxoff – Previously a favorite MacBook feature
– For iPhone. Customers can also purchase MaxSafe Charging Docs for wireless juice-up of their devices, as well as other magnetic accessories that attach to the backs of phones and wallets.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why it is now expanding on security guidance. But the Journal of Heart Rhythm Issued a statement
Earlier this month the magnets on the iPhone 12 could interfere with the defibrillator fitted, claiming it would be compatible with Maxoff accessories.
“Contact your doctor and medical device manufacturer for specific information about your medical device, whether you want to maintain a safe distance between your medical device and the iPhone or any Maxfie jewelry,” Apple said in a statement. “Manufacturers often make recommendations on the safe use of their devices around wireless or magnetic products to prevent interference.”
If a customer feels that their iPhone 12 or Maxoff charger is interfering with their medical device, they should stop using them, Apple said.
Another thing iPhone 12 users should be aware of when using MagSafe chargers: Avoid placing credit cards, security badges, passports or sensitive FOBs between your phone and your MagSafe charger as the magnets on these items may damage magnetic strips or RFID chips. Apple warns
. If you have a phone case that holds such items, be sure to remove them before charging your device wirelessly.