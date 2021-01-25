Saturday’s announcement warns users about the “magnets inside” of four iPhone 12 models and Maxoff parts.It also notes that the iPhone 12 versions have more magnets than previous iPhone models, but that they do not pose a greater risk of magnetic interference with medical devices than previous models.

Medical devices may have sensors that can react to magnets or radio waves, Apple said in an update. The company recommends keeping iPhones and Maxoff chargers a “safe distance” from medical devices – defined as more than 6 inches or 15 inches when charging wirelessly.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why it is now expanding on security guidance. But the Journal of Heart Rhythm Issued a statement Earlier this month the magnets on the iPhone 12 could interfere with the defibrillator fitted, claiming it would be compatible with Maxoff accessories.

“Contact your doctor and medical device manufacturer for specific information about your medical device, whether you want to maintain a safe distance between your medical device and the iPhone or any Maxfie jewelry,” Apple said in a statement. “Manufacturers often make recommendations on the safe use of their devices around wireless or magnetic products to prevent interference.”

If a customer feels that their iPhone 12 or Maxoff charger is interfering with their medical device, they should stop using them, Apple said.