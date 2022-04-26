Annika Season 2: Is Annika Stranded based on a true story?

Annika is a British crime drama television series based on the BBC Radio 4 drama Annika Strandhed. On August 17, 2021, the first episode, produced by Black Camel Pictures for Alibi and All3Media, premiered.

Annika Strandhed is a Detective Inspector of the Glasgow Marine Homicide Unit of the Scottish Police Force. Her adolescent daughter is accompanying her. Annika’s closeness with her daughter is a subplot that goes across all of the episodes.

Annika is of Norwegian lineage, just like the original radio series. Nick Walker also wrote the radio series Annika Strandhed, which was set in Oslo and starred Nicola Walker as Annika Strandhed.

Will Annika Be Renewed for a Second Season?

Annika’s comeback for a second season has yet to be confirmed by Alibi. But, with the first season’s final episode premiering on Tuesday, September 21st, it’s still early days.

Given the first series’ high ratings, a second season appears likely, albeit it will be contingent on the Annika cast’s availability.

Season 2 of Annika’s Story

Scotland served as the film’s backdrop. Annika Stranded, the head of Glasgow’s Marine Homicide Unit, is a mysterious detective in the drama “Annika.”

The detective began her career as a member of the Oslo police murder squad, similar to the radio show.

Morgan, a bright but unpredictable adolescent, is struggling to adjust to her new Glasgow surroundings. Interludes in the musical highlight their tumultuous mother-daughter relationship.

Despite having a lot on her plate with her child, Annika, the sole Annika, is a strong woman. At work, there are a lot of cats who get smacked.

A Harpoon slit through the head of a man who was retrieved from the River Clyde. Annika is in a race against time to solve the mystery and prevent more victims from becoming victims when another murder occurs.

DI Annika Stranded and her colleagues are given their first case when a man’s body is taken from the Clyde and a harpoon is placed in his head.

They notice that the man’s boat shop isn’t running smoothly and that he isn’t interested in running a nefarious business. There will be a race against time to avoid other murders if another murder occurs.

Annika Season 2: When Will It Be Released?

The second season of Annika has yet to begin production due to a lack of green light. This could cause filming to be pushed back, making new episodes unlikely to air this summer in the UK.

The new episodes might debut on Alibi in the late spring or early summer of 2023, followed by Giallo in Italia in the fall, if the first take is completed by October.

The Cast of Annika Season 2

If a second season is commissioned, we may expect Nicola Walker to return as DI Annika Strandhed in Scotland, where the show is filmed.

With her Marine Homicide Unit, Jamie Sives (Guilt), Katie Leung (The Nest), Ukweli Roach (Blindspot), and Kate Dickie (The Cry) are all scheduled to return.

Morgan, Annika’s troubled daughter, played by Silvie Furneaux, should return, as should her psychiatrist and Annika’s love interest, Dr. Jake Strathearn (Paul McGann).

Trailer for Annika Season 2

Annika is based on the extremely successful Radio 4 drama and follows the bright, witty, and enigmatic DI Annika Strandhed (Nicola Walker) as she heads up a new dedicated Marine Homicide Unit. It was written by Perrier nominated writer Nick Walker (MHU).

This specialised unit is in charge of looking into the inexplicable, sometimes horrific, and sometimes unfathomable deaths that occur in Scotland’s waterways.

Annika breaks the fourth wall and shares her wry views on the case and her life with the audience throughout the series, as she handles her smart yet unusual team and her equally brilliant yet troubled teenage daughter.