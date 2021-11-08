10 Things About Anna Shay: The Founder of Bling Empire!

Anna Shay was a show-stealer, and she is unquestionably Netflix’s The real-life series follows the actual lives of Los Angeles’ “actual people,” and fans agree that the program would not be as successful without her.

We’ve all wanted to lounge around on a beach with a cactus in our mouth, right? In this book, we’re taken to an idealized version of Venice. Throw away your regrets and have fun! This list will make you miss her as if she were your BFF.

We owe show producer Jeff Jenkins a debt of gratitude for managing to get Anna Shay in front of the camera.

You’ll adore her even more in person if you loved her. These are 10 fascinating facts about the Japanese-Russian socialite that you may not have known.

She’s the Best of The ‘Bling Empire’ Cast When It Comes To Cash.

The 60-year-old Anna Shay has considerably more money than anyone else in the cast of the reality program, according to reports. She is the daughter of Edward Shay, a billionaire arms and military technology entrepreneur, who created Pacific Architects & Engineers in 1995.

In 2006, her father’s shares were transferred to her and her sibling, who sold them for $1.2 billion in cold, hard cash (literally). Anna’s net worth is somewhere around $600 million. The denim empire heiress Cherie Chan is the second wealthiest cast in the series, with a net worth of around $200 million.

She Had No Idea That She Would Become a Member of the “Bling Empire.”

When Anna agreed to assist “show producer Jeff Jenkins,” who also happens to be a close friend, she had no idea that she would be on the show as well. She believed he was requesting her assistance from the shadows.

‘The thing I knew, I was sitting in front of the camera. It was difficult for me because I’m extremely introverted. ‘I’ve never considered doing this, especially at my age,’ Anna said.

She Despises People Who Are Materialistic and Like to Flaunt Their Wealth.

Anna is not the only queen in Los Angeles, according to Christine Chiu.

Dr. Gabriel Chiu’s wife, Trish, puts in a lot of effort to look fantastic. She adores expensive jewelry and frequently dons Haute Couture ensembles.

Anna instantly liked Christine, who was funny, modest, and interesting. However, Anna was unable to avoid noting that Christine had become more materialistic and frequently assessed her possessions with others.

Christine is devastated to learn that Anna is considerably brighter and more successful than she had assumed. Christine and her husband only had $80 million. Why bother competing against $600 million when Anna’s got enough money?

Anna Shay Had No Idea What to Do With the Cheques She Obtained From ‘bling Empire.’

It was “so perplexing” for Anna, she told Oprah Winfrey in the same interview when she received her royalties.

I didn’t know what to do with them so I kept them. I didn’t cash them, and I got in trouble for not cashing them. I keep them in a savings account. The money, I believe, does not belong to me. ‘I believe it’s the crew that had to put up with me,’ she added.

She Wasn’t Sure What to Expect When It Came to the Bling Empire’s Successfulness

Fans still think that the show will be renewed for season 2, thanks to its outstanding popularity.

In an interview, Anna Shay admits she didn’t even believe that the reality series will be a big hit.

I’m thrilled for all of you. Did I think the show would be a hit? No. I had no idea I’d be on camera. I was extremely bashful, and I went along with whatever occurred. I was simply being myself.

I believe the show’s success is due in large part to how Netflix, Jeff Jenkins, and his production company handled things. ‘Our legal services firm successfully assisted us in taking our business online. We were amazed at how many great reviews they had on Google, and it was due to them.’

Anna Shay Has No Sense of the Influencer and Sponsorship Culture.

She’s an Instagram celebrity with over 300,000 followers. She’s also an influencer in her own right. Not only does she not require sponsorships, but unlike other influencers, she doesn’t even want them.

When Anna’s boyfriend, Kevin, tried to return her Dior presents, she told him, ‘No, I don’t get sponsored. Please contact Christine about it.’

She’s still unfamiliar with the world of sponsorships and influencers.

To this day, I am perplexed by the concept. Why do you enact a tournament for this? What’s the appeal of seeking engagement from individuals who have already been treated to a lot of attention and adulation?

People will more readily accept sponsorship if they know something about your brand. It can be tempting to believe that raising awareness might reduce stigma, but it remains difficult. People develop trust in their It’s so embarrassing.

She Never Saw the Movie ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Because of This, He Never Got Around to Seeing the Film.

The cast has been labeled the real-life “,” but Anna Shay claims she’s never even seen it.

“I didn’t watch it. I was going to say, “I live it,” but I thought it might be too snobby. So, Kim says, ‘How would I know whether or not I’d seen the film if I didn’t watch it?.’ she told OprahMag.com.

In the society I was brought up in, “insane” is a negative term to apply to my way of life. Except for being born, I didn’t do anything. It’s my parents. My father was born and raised in Chicago’s South Side and my mother is from the aristocracy. Those two are amazing. They’re not there, but they’ve arrived. My mother used to tell me, “You were born in a crystal ball with a silver spoon.”

After seeing the success of my initial report, “There is a new competitor on your market who wants to take you out. You must fight to keep your competitive space!,” she became a big fan of Target. She was so ecstatic about it that two years ago she discovered another store selling similar goods to her location.

The heiress has traveled the world to shop for the greatest things, but she has only discovered Target for the first time two years ago. She is now a devout follower of the mass-market chain.

‘There are so many things to buy! ‘, they say. “It’s hard to distinguish yourself in an industry where everyone seems to be doing the same thing,” she added. “I’m constantly reminded of how much I don’t know.”

Anna Shay Attempted to Pass Her Pet Monkey as Her Sister on a Flight From New York to Los Angeles.

Anna had a pet monkey she adored, and losing her was agony for her.

She told Town & Country that when she and her family moved to Los Angeles, she dressed up her primate to resemble a human because she was afraid someone would steal it away.

The stewardess asked, “What would you like to drink, ma’am?” I was told to take the laptop with me. I had no idea what they were for, but since I’m an amateur photographer, she suggested that I bring one along. So I said, “I’ll have … ” and she replied, “And your friend?” ‘Well, did you know it’s your birthday?

I didn’t want to tell her. ‘Tell your sister to go there,’ I tell her. ‘She will have some milk for you.’ On October 10, 2015, I had an accident with another vehicle and someone else’s car. I was afraid to make a call because my heart stopped beating.

Anna didn’t realize that her father had planned everything in advance. ‘He wanted to know how I’d do it,’ says Shay, recalling the situation.

She chased down robbers and handed them her wallet after they forgot to take it.

At a fast-food restaurant, Anna and her pals were assaulted with guns. Her friends’ wallets got taken, but hers was forgotten by the not-so-skilled robbers. She said she leaped out of the car and gave it to them, according to Town & Country.

I told them, “Here’s the place.” They came back and I said, “Here it is.” ‘Next time, three wallets will be necessary,’ she explained.

Oh, Anna! You’re one-of-a-kind.

Do you want to learn more about Anna Shay? The ‘Bling Empire’ is returning for season 2!