Anita joins ‘Girl from Rio’ as one of America’s top 40 radio stations

The record is unprecedented in the life of a 28-year-old singer who has been performing an outreach program in Miami for several weeks.

Breeding YouTube Anita The success of “Girl from Ipanema” is a tribute to the family of Posa Nova and Anita



Anita In pop music entered the list of 40 songs most played by radio United States The “Girl from Ipanema” hit April 30. This achievement is unprecedented not only in the life of the 28-year-old singer, but also among all the Brazilian artists who have tried to achieve their success on the international stage. According to the data Mediabase, “Girl from Rio” was read 676 times on the radio in the country, an increase of 179.3% over the previous week. In addition, it competed with the productions of musicians and bands and reached number 40 on the charts Justin Bieber, Weekend, Ariana Grande e Dua Lipa. Anita inside Miami It is also one of the few Latin artists to appear on the list to fulfill its promotional agenda a few weeks ago. Previously, the singer from Rio de Janeiro had already made her debut Billboard Hot 100, Rankings brings together the most successful songs in the United States each week, thanks to the partnership with Cardi b In “Me Custa”.