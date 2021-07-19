Anita enjoys hanging out with friends in the US – who

Anita enjoyed a night at the club last Saturday (17). This Sunday (18th), he released several recordings of a party in Miami, USA, surrounded by friends and danced a lot with influence. Lele Ponce.
Read this too: Anita & # 39; Pirates & # 39; with Go-Go boys on a friend's birthday in Miami; Videos
Focusing on Latin audiences – Guest profile has released several videos enjoying Brazilian night.
Recently, Anita rocked the web by appearing at another Miami party, but this time with a Brazilian singer Easy La Reina, Located in the United States.
“The uncomfortably humble TV fan. Twitter generalist. Extreme music enthusiast. Internet connoisseur. Social media lover.”