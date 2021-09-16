Animated Mortal Kombat Legends Movie

Almost all individuals must have heard of the Mortal Kombat game series during their childhood as well as adulthood. Many have played and enjoyed it by activating the different powers of each character.

The martial arts-based game has now been converted into an animated movie that made many fans. Here, we are going to discuss these projects.

Ethan Spaulding is the director of the adult animated martial arts film that is based on the Mortal Kombat Franchise.

Rick Morales and Jim Kreig are the producers of the American movie.

What Is The Plotline Of The Animated Movie Mortal Kombat Legends?

The story starts in Japan, where the grandmaster Hanzo Hasashi and his son Satoshi gets kidnapped by several ninjas belonging to the rival Lin Kuei Clan. Hasashi comes to know that Lin has slaughtered the people of Shirai Ryu and his wife, killing all of them.

Sub-Zero, the grandmaster of Lin, appears and uses his abilities to have control over Hanzo. He kills Satoshi and Hanzo. After some time, in the deeper areas of Netherrealm, Hasashi resurrects mysteriously and meets Quan Chi, a sorcerer. He influences Hanzo to participate in the Mortal Kombat Tournament to take his revenge on Sub-Zero. Hanzo participates under the name Scorpion.

The Mortal Kombat Tournament was hosted by Shang Tsung. Meanwhile, Raiden and Liu Kang prepare themselves to participate in the tournament. They wanted to defend Earthrealm. The one who will win the tournament will fight with Goro to decide the fate of the Earthrealm. A Special Force Agent, Sonya Blade, and Johnny Cage also participated along with them with different intentions. Sonya wanted to arrest Kang, whereas Johnny thought it was a project.

The tournament starts, and they all battle to pursue their goals. The battle scenes in the movie are too good to watch. To know the name of the winner of the game, you must watch Mortal Kombat Legends.

The Release Date: When Was The Animated Movie Mortal Kombat Legends Came Into Existence?

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge was premiered on 14th April 2020. The first trailer of the movie got released on 28th January 2020.

The existence of its sequel named Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms was confirmed in June 2021.

It made its debut on 31st August 2021 digitally and on DVD on 14th September 2021. The return of the familiar faces took place in it.

What Are The Names Of The Voice-Over Artists Involved In The Animated Movie Of Mortal Kombat Legends?

J ennifer Carpenter gave voice to Sonya Blade’s characte r. She is the agent of Special Forces who wants to arrest Kano. She is also the archenemy of Kano.

r. She is the agent of Special Forces who wants to arrest Kano. She is also the archenemy of Kano. Joel McHale gave voice to Johnny Cage’s character . He is a Hollywood movie star who helped Raiden to defend the Earthrealm.

. He is a Hollywood movie star who helped Raiden to defend the Earthrealm. Ike Amadi gave a voice to Jax Briggs’s character. He is a cybernetically enhanced soldier in the mortal Kombat game series and the leader of the Outer-World Investigation Agency.

Steve Blum gave voice to Sub-Zero or Bi-Han’s character . He is a member of ninja-like assassins from China, possessing the power to freeze his enemies through extreme cold.

. He is a member of ninja-like assassins from China, possessing the power to freeze his enemies through extreme cold. Art Butler gave voice to Shang Tsung’s character. He is a powerful soul-stealing sorcerer who is the antagonist of the movie.

He is a powerful soul-stealing sorcerer who is the antagonist of the movie. Darin De Paul gave voice to Quan Chi’s character. He is a demon of the Netherrealm who is famous for his dark magic and necromancy.

He is a demon of the Netherrealm who is famous for his dark magic and necromancy. Robin Atkin Downes gave voice to Kan o, Shinnok’s character, the leader of the Black Dragon Clan. He is an enemy to Sonya Blade and the Special Forces.

o, Shinnok’s character, the leader of the Black Dragon Clan. He is an enemy to Sonya Blade and the Special Forces. G rey Griffin gave voice to Satoshi Hasashi’s characte r. He is a minor character but is also the reason for the return of Scorpion.

r. He is a minor character but is also the reason for the return of Scorpion. Dave B. Mitchell gave voice to Raiden’s character. He is the eternal God of Thunder.

Other important character include

Kevin Michael Richardson gave voice to Goro’s character. He is the frequent recurring antagonist of the series who is quite memorable.

Jordan Rodrigues gave voice to Liu Kang’s character. He is the protagonist of the series who has won the title of the Grand Champion in the first four tournaments.

Patrick Seitz gave voice to Hanzo Hasashi or Scorpion’s character. He is the resurrected ninja in the game who is misguided.

Fred Tatasciore gave voice to Demon Torturer or Shao Kahn’s character. He is the primary antagonist of the franchise and the powerful tyrant of the Outworld throne.

Eric Bauza gave voice to Daffy Duck’s character.

What Are The Ratings Of The Animated Movie Mortal Kombat Legends?

The critical response of the movie is average. It has a score of 90% on the Tomatometer, based on 21 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score of the film is 86%, based on more than 250 reviews.

Mortal Kombat Legends has a rating of 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb.

Where Can We Watch The Animated Movie Mortal Kombat Legends?

There are many platforms over the Internet where you can search and watch the movie. The most famous one is Amazon Prime. You can buy or rent the movie from here. It is also available on Netflix but in selected regions.

You can watch it through Vudu after renting or buying.

It is also available on Warner Bros, Google Sites, and Hungama.

Conclusion:

You can watch the movie on the platforms mentioned above. Keep enjoying the battles.