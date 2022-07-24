Angelina Jordan Net Worth: How Much Money Does She Bring in as a Result of Her Work?

She is a famous singer who hails from Norway and is the winner of the competition known as Norway’s Got Talent. When she was just 8 years old, she participated in the audition process for the 2014 season of Norway’s Got Talent. She is a vocalist. After a video of Angelina’s tryout went viral on the internet, she gained notoriety all over the world.

During her audition, she gave a rendition of “Gloomy Sunday” in the style of Billie Holiday. Angelina, a young vocalist, was successful in capturing the attention and affection of a large number of people, including the panel of judges. Because of this video, she was included in news reports from all over the world, and she gained a significant amount of fame in a short amount of time.

After that, Angelina released a string of successful singles, including “Put a Spell on You,” “What a Difference a Day Makes,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Back to Back,” “What is Life,” and “Shield,” amongst others, which caused her to become famous all over the world.

Name Angelina Jordan Net Worth 2022 $3 Million Age 16 Annual Salary $400,000 Profession Singer

Angelina Jordan Early Life

Angelina Jordan Astar made her debut in the world on January 10, 2006, in the Norwegian capital of Oslo. At this point in time, she is 16 years old. She was born to Gerry Christian Slattman, whose family is from Sweden, and Sara Astar, whose family is from Iran and Japan. Her paternal grandmother was Swedish, and her paternal grandfather was Japanese. In addition, Jordan has a younger sister who goes by the name Juliette Slattman and has appeared in one of Jordan’s music videos.

She received her education at the Oslo Waldorf School, which is located in the Vestre Holmen neighborhood. Additionally, she participated in the after-school program offered by the Oslo School of Music and Performing Arts, where she was taught how to sing. In addition to her vocals, she was an accomplished player of the Piano, Guitar, Violin, and Flute. Angelina Jordan has spent significant amounts of time residing in both Los Angeles and Oslo respectively.

Angelina Jordan Career

Angelina, at just eight years old, triumphed in the Norwegian version of “Got Talent” in 2014. She sang “Gloomy Sunday.” Her video was shared widely on social media, and it didn’t take long until it was featured in People magazine. Since that time, the young vocalist has put forth a lot of effort to raise millions of dollars for charitable organizations located all over the world.

Angelina’s book, which she authored about the incident that made her famous, propelled her to the position of becoming Norway’s youngest ever best-selling author. Even after she had achieved such a high level of success, she continued to perform on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, which is one of the most popular singing reality series in the entire globe.

The second season of America’s Got Talent: The Champions had Jordan as a contestant. Angelina gave her a golden buzzer when she performed Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which advanced her to the competition’s final round.

Angelina’s second performance of a jazz version of “Goodbye, Yellow Brick Road” received a standing ovation. The fact that she performed the song barefoot, which added to her allure, contributed to the acclaim. However, despite the fact that she was a rising celebrity in her field, her followers did not vote for her in sufficient numbers for her to get in the top 5.

The young singer never stopped believing in herself and working hard to achieve her goals, despite the fact that she was unable to win the American Talent Competition Championship. In November of 2020, Angelina Jordan became a Republic Records artist after signing a recording contract. Approximately at the same time, she released her debut track, titled Million Miles, via a digital distribution network.

After positive feedback was received for Queen’s song “Bohemian Rhapsody,” she decided to relinquish her rights to the recording studio version of the tune. 2018 saw the release of Jordan’s debut studio album, titled It’s Magic. The album was released that year. Prior to that, she appeared on the pilot episode of the television show Little Big Shots, which debuted in 2016, and ran for one season.

Angelina Jordan’s Net Worth

As of the year 2022, it is estimated that Angelina Jordan has a net worth of approximately $3 million. The majority of her income comes from live appearances, as well as her music videos and albums.

She is one of the most hardworking young singers in the music business, and as a result of her profession, she has accumulated a significant amount of wealth.

In addition to the millions of views that her singles receive on her YouTube account, which is another source of revenue for her, she also makes money from other endeavors. Angelina Jordans brings in an annual salary of almost $400,000 dollars.

Angelina Jordan Personal Life

Jordan was born in Oslo, Norway, and has spent significant amounts of time both there and in Los Angeles. He currently resides in Los Angeles. Additionally, she spent some time living in the Middle East. Her younger sister is a model and has appeared in not one, but two of her music videos.

Her father, Gerry Christian Slattman, is of Swedish descent, and he is a Christian. Her Norwegian mother, Sara Astar, is the daughter of the Iranian poet and artist Mery Zamani and a Japanese man. Mery Zamani was married to a Japanese man.

Read More:

After school, Jordan attended the Oslo Waldorf School and participated in the after-school program offered by the Oslo School of Music and Performing Arts, where he studied both voice and piano. She is talented in the areas of singing, playing the piano, violin, guitar, and flute, and she is also a painter.

In the year 2020, she was a student in the Los Angeles area where she lived and attended school.

Conclusion

Bonjour to all of you! This article has come to an end. In the event that you found it interesting, we discussed Angelina Jordan’s life narrative as well as her net worth. After that, all that is required of you is to inform your friends and followers on social media about this novel approach to creating the report. We are interested in hearing your thoughts, and once we do, we will respond in detail. Thanks.