Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Relationship History: It Gets Messier and Messier!

One of the most well-known Hollywood love tales is that of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

What began as two of the most respected and adored actors of their generation collaborating lay the groundwork for a love affair that would span more than ten years, six children, and a number of collaborative ventures.

It’s hard to think Brad and Angie first met on the set of the action-packed 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith, where they fell in love 15 years ago.

Of course, the two were the subject of a lot of media attention, and as their connection grew stronger, so did fan interest. So let’s start at the beginning of this Hollywood romance.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith’s Meeting

In 2005, a small film was released that would serve as the impetus for Brad and Angie’s romance. Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a 2005 film, starred the future couple as husband and wife on a plot to assassinate each other!

While that may not seem like a formula for romance, Brad and Angie’s time on set and working together brought them closer together. Brad was still married to Jennifer Aniston from Friends at the time.

The actor’s five-year marriage to Jen was all but ended by the time the film wrapped and rumors swirled around Brad and Angie. Jennifer filed for divorce from Brad soon after, allowing him to pursue Angie.

The Golden Couple of Hollywood

Brad and Angie soon rose to become the most well-known couple of the late 2000s as their profile grew. They were almost constantly by each other’s sides, cheering each other on at award shows, premieres, and other events.

The duo made an appearance together at the 2008 Spirit Awards. Despite the early focus on their relationship, the couple demonstrated to fans, admirers, and anybody who doubted their ability to make it work how much they adored one another and how committed they were to their relationship.

A Developing Family

Brad and Angie were expecting their first biological child together just a year after they started dating.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (now 14 years old) was born in May 2006, bringing the Jolie-Pitt family to five members, including Brad and Angie’s adopted children Maddox, 19, and Zahara, 15.

Pax, 16, was adopted by Angie in March 2007, and Brad became the young child’s formal adoptive father in February 2008.

The Jolie-Pitts have always prioritized family, and while they kept their children out of the spotlight as they grew older, they did make a few more appearances at premieres and special occasions!

Additions to the Collection

Only a few years after Shiloh’s birth, Brad and Angie welcomed their twins, Vivienne and Knox, in July 2008.

Brad and Angelina — dubbed “Brangelina” by the press — never considered becoming husband and wife because they were always loyal to one other.

In fact, the two avoided marriage and instead chose to be loyal and committed to one another. But all of that changed just a few years later!

Pitt and Aniston Announced Their Separation in a Joint Statement

“For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media,” Pitt and Aniston said in a statement to People after months of rumors that Pitt and Jolie had an affair on the set of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

In February 2010, the News of the World reported that the couple had split up. Later, the couple filed a lawsuit against the media over the misleading report.

According to the BBC, the pair received damages from the newspaper’s owner in July and planned to donate the money to their charity, the Jolie-Pitt Foundation.

The Legal Battle

Brad sued Angie in February 2021 after she sold her 50% stake in Chateau Miraval to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler. The Lara Croft actress allegedly did not seek her ex’s consent for the transaction.

According to court filings, Brad is attempting to undo Angie’s arrangement and is suing for damages. Brad said in the filing that the two had an agreement that neither of them could sell their share without the other’s permission.

“[Angelina] is looking for a return on an investment and earnings she didn’t make,” a source close to Brad told HollywoodLife.

Conclusion

When it comes to tumultuous Hollywood divorces, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s split is undoubtedly one of the most acrimonious.

Every relationship, especially in Hollywood, has its ups and downs, but Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship timeline is particularly noteworthy.

When the couple met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, it was a controversy (Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston at the time), but they seemed like a stable unit for almost a decade…at least on the outside.