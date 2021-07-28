American Thriller Tv Series You Season 3 Release Date, Cast All Information Here

The American psychological television series YOU was developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti. YOU series is based on ‘Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes. For the first time, it premiered on 9 September 2018 on Lifetime in the US and streamed on Netflix in late 2018. After its successful 2 seasons now it is heading towards season 3. YOU is officially releasing the filming is already done.

There are many details which are still unveiled but still with best of our resources we had gathered a lot of information about it.

Airing Dates Of You Season 3



Season 2 of YOU was released on 26 December 2019 and the filming of the same was taking place from February to June 2019. So if looking at that scenario it takes 4 months for filming. Season 3 of YOU started its shooting in November in the year 2020. There was an update about YOU from Netflix that season 3 will be arriving in the last quarter of 2021.



Who Will Return And Who Will Be New?



The main characters of the cast Joe and Love will return obviously and these characters will be enacted by Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti.

As in the last season, Joe and Love shifted to the new site then is for sure that there will be new characters. The new neighbors will be enacted by

Michaela McManus enact as Natalie. There will be a character Sherry ‘mom influencer’ played by NCIS’ Shalita Grant she will pretend to welcome Love in her inner circle where Joe will be invited by Cary ( Travis Van Winkle) in his clique. There are more new faces you have to tune in for that.



We still don’t know when the trailer will be out. The plot of the new season is still unwrapped. But we can make a rough guess from season 2 that Love is not a trustworthy person. She murdered two beings and manipulated Joe many times.