Formula E may have a new American automaker. Lucid Motors, a California-based electric car manufacturer based in Newark, has expressed interest in joining the segment from the Zen 3 era.

The news takes many by surprise. If the procedures are confirmed, it will be the second North American automaker to stage with Benske, the first person to join the event in an additional three years.

Lucid is already associated with the gen 2 battery, the genre by its work with second generation cars. This is done in collaboration with McLaren Applied and by its technical arm Ativa, which will be on the dock from 2018.

However, it remains to be seen whether Lucid Motors' entry will be solely the assembler and creator of a power train, or a group. At this point, it is likely to join forces with an existing group looking for a component supplier to comply with Gen3 rules.

According to special website The Race, entering the 2023/24 season is a very realistic goal for the California company, which already has meetings with the FE and has already met with a team that is currently under construction.

Despite the good addition, Lucid Motors' entry into the electrical segment could cause even more controversy as it will provide power trains ahead of all Gen 3 teams. This is done through spark racing technology.

The FE has faced a similar problem in the past. In seasons 3-5, similar concerns were raised about Williams' advanced engineering field, which not only supplied the batteries, but also had a technical partnership with Jaguar.