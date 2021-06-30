Ambiper is strengthening its presence in the United States by acquiring the EMS environment

The Ambipar, The Environmental Administration, announced this Tuesday (29) the acquisition of EMS Environment for Emergency Response in the United States. The transaction amount has not been released.

Through the acquisition, the company will reach the states of New York, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Amber reaches 16 bases in North America, located in 8 states of the United States.

EMS has been operating for 32 years providing services centered on environmental emergencies (L2) and soil repair. The company's projects range from serving small gas stations to large and complex refineries and businesses. By 2020, the company’s revenue will be $ 3 million.

According to Fabio Castro, director of investor relations at Ambiper, the acquisition is fully in line with the company's strategic development plan, with the ability to capture synergies and increase margins and revenue.

“EMS will be the platform for the organic development of L3 services in operating states,” he said. According to him, acquisition creates synergies and Cross sales To ensure “even better” financial results abroad.

John Modin, CEO of Ambipar in the United States, will add to the portfolio that the purchased company’s services are offered to customers. "In the coming days, I will coordinate a new meeting with the leaders of all US divisions to discuss the next steps and business strategies for implementing EMS services in our portfolio."

This is the third time the EMS acquisition has been announced this week alone. The company has strengthened its presence in South America, acquired 100% diesel, in environmental management, and the remaining 50% Sutrans, in response to the emergency, now has a complete and integrated structure with Brazil. Services of two business segments: Environment and Response.

Ambiper's Global Expansion Program has already taken over emergency development services through Organic Development and M&A to 16 countries in South America, North America, Antarctica, Africa and Europe, making the response segment globally specialized in this field. In total, there were 14 acquisitions after the IPO.