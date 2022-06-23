Amber Heard’s TJ Maxx Shopping Twitter Maxxinistas Defended

After Amber Heard was spotted doing her shopping at a location of the department store company TJ Maxx, supporters of the chain have taken to the internet to extol its virtues.

Following Heard’s defeat in the defamation trial she brought against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, many short movies were uploaded on the internet. Even though Heard owes Depp multiple millions of dollars, both she and her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, have stated in interviews that it is unlikely that she will be able to pay the full sum.

TJ Maxx was her shopping destination?

Taking all of this into consideration, some people on the internet have speculated that it was Heard who arranged for TMZ to “pap” her in a TJ Maxx store, which is known for its competitive pricing, in the first place.

“The public relations team for Amber Heard is working overtime. TJ Maxx was her shopping destination?” Juan Hustle, a specialist in digital marketing, stated on Twitter, “Just give the dude his $8.3M and move on.”

After Heard was seen making purchases in a department store in The Hamptons, New York, many people suspected that the incident was staged to make it appear as though she was having financial difficulties. It was said that she and her sister Whitney Henriquez were in the store.

What do you want about Amber Heard?

Cabot Phillips, a journalist, was quoted as saying, “Say what you want about Amber Heard, but LEAVE TJ MAXX OUT OF THIS,” and he added, “I won’t stand for the defamation.” This was supported by the tweets of reporter Candice Frederick, who stated that “Ain’t nothing wrong with TJ Maxx.”

During the Depp v. Heard trial, the former TMZ journalist Morgan Tremaine, who was called to testify, penned the following in an email to the court: “You guys, TJ Maxx isn’t that horrible.”

Plastic Martyr, a trans activist, and musician would not comment on the veracity of Heard’s public outing but did remind his Twitter followers that not all prominent individuals are required to buy on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles. She added in her post, “I shop at TJ Maxx and I’m not broke.”

People were concentrating their Attention

Amnesia Cross, a political analyst, said that people were concentrating their attention on the incorrect aspect of the story, and she was most startled by the presence of the business in the affluent area of Long Island. She tweeted, “Don’t bury the lede…the big thing is there’s a TJ Maxx in The Hamptons,” referring to the fact that there is now a TJ Maxx in the area.

Amber Heard’s friend Eve Barlow, who has expressed her approval of Heard on several occasions during the trial and in the period since has once more chimed in on the debate. It doesn’t matter how successful you are in life, there’s always a good time to be had at TJ Maxx,” she tweeted as the photographs of Heard in the store was trending online. “The moral of the story is: it doesn’t matter how successful you are in life, there’s always a good time to be had at TJ Maxx.”

Lindsey Boylan, an activist, and campaigner didn’t think the sighting was staged and faced blowback for her comments after posting them online, where she said, “People are so horrible, following a lady through a store.”

What happened in the Interview?

Recently, Heard gave Savannah Guthrie an open interview for the purpose of producing a Dateline special. The interview was broadcast on television. Peacock users can now watch the one-hour special in its entirety whenever they want to do so.

Before the interview took place, a spokesman for Heard requested that Depp participates in an interview of a similar kind. In a statement that was distributed to Newsweek, the publicist for Amber Heard’s representation said, “If Mr. Depp or his team have a problem with this, we recommend that Johnny personally sit down with Savannah Guthrie for an hour and answer all of her questions.”