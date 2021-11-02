Amber Heard Created Bloody Nose With Nailpaint? Is this news fake or real? What had happened to her?

A new report from the Hollywood Gossip is claiming that actress Amber Heard faked her bloody nose with nail polish. The site claims to have seen a video of the incident where she appears to be painting her fingernails and then wiping them off on her face.

If you’re wondering whether or not this is true, we’ll just say that there’s no way to know for sure. But if it is, what do you think about this? Do you think she should be punished for lying about domestic abuse?

Let us know in the comments below! Share your thoughts with us.

Did Amber Heard Fake Her Bloody Nose With Nail Polish?

A friend of Johnny Depp’s claims that Amber Heard may have created a bloody nose by using nail polish. everything you need to know about electric fireplaces. More information on this topic can be found here.

While Johnny Depp is still in Malibu, Amber Heard is filming Pirates of the Caribbean. The divorce was granted on May 22, after which Depp filed for an annulment.

Also read: Why Is Caillou Bald? Real Reason Explained Here!

However, it appears that their legal conflict will never end since his pal recently claimed that Amber had once faked a bloody nose with her red nail polish to incriminate.

Ms. Amber Heard, the former spouse of Johnny Depp, has written an essay in which she alleges that he abuses her. As a result of the allegations, his reputation was harmed as well as a portion of his money. However, in order to regain his position and career, Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation.

There are several pieces of evidence against Heard, which indicate that she had caused her injuries and was in fact the real abuser in the relationship. Fans were infuriated and called for Heard to be blacklisted in the same way that Depp has been over the years following this finding.

All of this is perplexing, and it’s hard to determine who the actual guilty party is. However, it is remarkable how former lovers can go so far. If you’re like us, unable to solve the mystery and try to figure out who the culprit is, we’ll provide a new allegation that makes it difficult for us to support Heard.

Read more: U.S. minimum Wage Hiked To $21 By Bank of America Aims $25 Till 2025

In a Court of Law, Depp’s Buddy’s Testimony Was Damning.

According to a court document obtained by The Blast, there had been an issue before Depp and Heard got married, when the Aquaman actress tried to taint Depp’s reputation by faking a bloody nose.

Mr. Richman testified that Heard once went into the bathroom and emerged with a red Kleenex, claiming Depp had given her a bloody nose as an argument. However, when Depp examined the Kleenex, he discovered that it was covered in Heard’s nail polish.

During the hearing, Depp’s legal representative Jeffrey Berman claimed that he had informed Richman about the incident. For over thirty years, they have been friends, so Depp mentioned it to him.

Despite the fact that there is a lot of evidence against Heard, we can’t help but notice how Richman’s testimony in court seems suspicious. There is a good chance Depp is lying about the Kleenex incident, and even if he isn’t, it’s only natural for him to downplay his involvement in a defamatory action.

After all, they’re friends. Furthermore, one might argue that Richman was not there at the beginning of the conflict and, as a result, cannot be sure it occurred.

Furthermore, there have always been individuals opposed to Amber and Johnny’s relationship, and it makes sense that they would use this opportunity to back Depp.

Also, Dave Chappelle’s Net Worth: How Much He Earned in 2021?

Before you accuse us of taking Heard’s side–which we are not–we maintain that if Richman is correct, and Heard did fake a bloody nose to defame Depp, Johnny can submit the tissue as evidence at trial. The outcome, however, is uncertain.

Angela Heard-Depp continues to make things worse with no sign of it ending. What are your thoughts on this topic? Who, in your opinion, is the actual culprit?