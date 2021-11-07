Why These Movies Banned on Youtube?

Have you ever wondered what the most banned movies of all time are? The following is a list of films that have been banned in countries around the world.

Some for their violence, some for nudity, and some for religious reasons.

Here Is A List Of The Most Banned Movies Ever Made.

On the grounds of religion, politics, sexual violence, and other factors, these films have been banned in numerous countries.

Movies that tackle taboo themes are often besmirched by controversy or the other. It’s been claimed that any exposure is beneficial, and some movies have acquired even more attention after being prohibited.

Of course, there must be a reason to prohibit these movies, given that several of them generated a great deal of turmoil in the world of religion, politics, violence, and graphic sexual content. Here is a list of 11 films that are currently prohibited in numerous nations.

A Clockwork Orange

Stanley Kubrick’s film “A Clockwork Orange” is well-known for its depiction of violence and abuse, which has prompted it to be banned in many countries.

The story is based on the novel by Anthony Burgess of the same name, which takes place in a dystopian future where Alex, the magnetic and sociopathic protagonist, is imprisoned and subjected to government-designed aversion therapies to cure the nation’s criminal issues.

Apocalypse Now

Francis Ford Coppola has had one of the most illustrious careers in all of Hollywood. The films of his movie, ‘The Godfather I,’ and ‘The Godfather II,’ are still regarded as one of the finest films ever made.

Coppola’s movie The Godfather is also regarded as one of the finest films of all time, but it is beset with controversy. Despite the fact that The Defector is regarded as the greatest film depicting the horrors of the Vietnam War, it has been banned in South Korea because of its subject and theme.

The film has become a modern classic and is widely regarded as one of the finest films ever made.

One of the Banned Movies The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

This slasher movie is one of the most legendary in the genre, with numerous reboots and remakes. The setting ground of the slasher genre will always be regarded as Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which was based on this film.

It was banned in West Germany, Singapore, and numerous Scandinavian nations for its high levels of violence and cruelty for a number of years.

On the Western Front, there was little or no noise.

Banned movie, which is regarded as one of the most popular motion pictures that depicted the horrors of war, provided a very real and chilling depiction of life on the frontlines during World War I.

In the novel ‘All Quiet On The Western Front,’ Paul Baumer’s tale is one of a soldier who develops increasingly disillusioned as his time in the trenches passes. This film was banned in Germany throughout the 1930s and ’40s because the Nazi party believed it sent anti-German messages, as well as being prohibited there for its anti-war sentiments.

The Blue Kite

The synopsis of this film, which shows how Mao’s Communist Regime was, prompted it to be banned in mainland China. The director was sentenced to ten years imprisonment by the Chinese government for subverting state power.

That didn’t stop the film from winning a slew of accolades on the world cinema stage after it was released. A young boy’s life in Beijing during the 1950s and ’60s is recounted through the eyes of a youngster growing up there. The film has shown real-life events from the Cultural Revolution in Shanghai and also a lot of mainland China’s secrets.

Brokeback Mountain

After losing the best picture to “Crash” at the Academy Awards, this film was subjected to a lot of criticism.

Following the Academy’s awarding of the Best Picture Oscar to Crash, many people blamed the organization for being homophobic after ‘Brokeback Mountain’ lost out to ‘Crash’ in 2003. In this film, two cowboys become involved in a passionate and sexual relationship.

One of the Banned Movies Battle Royale

This film has been compared to The Hunger Games and has been banned for similar reasons. In the film, a group of ninth-grade Japanese students is stranded on an island where they must kill one another in order to survive, and the last remaining student will be recognized as the winner.

The unavailability of dark humor, as well as the extreme violence in the movie, points out how difficult it is to endure this one sitting. All of these elements have aided the film to obtain a cult following and generate respect among critics and audiences.

The film has been banned in a number of nations, including Germany, but it is one of Japan’s most successful films.

Hail Mary

This banned movie is a contemporary re-telling of how Mary gave birth to Jesus Christ but in a more modern context.

The moment the film was released, it became a cause of debate. It was banned in Brazil and Argentina when it first hit theaters, and the situation was so pressing that Pope John Paul II even provided a review of the movie, calling it “deeply wounds believers’ religious sentiments.”

At various opening nights and festivals, a large number of protestors showed up. However, one of the most interesting things about this film is that despite the controversy surrounding it, it was praised by several critics for its cinematography.

Persepolis

This is a historical narrative that tells the backstory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution. The film is based on Marjane Satrapi’s autobiographical graphic novel of the same name, which was subsequently made into a movie.

Although it was banned in Lebanon because some religious leaders considered it insulting to Iran and Islam, it became popular after being released.

The Last Temptation of Christ

The plot of this film revolves around the life and ministry of Jesus Christ, and any narrative that focuses so much on religion is sure to cause a stir. This film covered the earthly challenges he faced, as well as some of those temptations that were sexual in nature.

In fact, the argument was heightened considerably. Despite the fact that the film included a disclaimer stating how it differs from the Biblical account of Jesus Christ’s life, Martin Scorcese’s film received a lot of bad press because of the topic and was banned in Israel upon release.

It was banned in Singapore, and it still hasn’t received any permission to be exhibited or released.