All Of Us Are Dead Season 2: Things You Need To Know!

If Variety’s top 10 list is any indication, the 12-episode series’ debut week was the most viewed for a South Korean title since the start of the streaming service’s top 10 list last year. Additionally, Rotten Tomatoes has given the show an outstanding rating, making it even more of a must-see for Netflix members looking for a new drama to obsess over.

However, fans of the All of Us Are Dead series who have seen the first season will be eagerly awaiting any word on the show’s future. You can find out everything you need to know about any upcoming sequels and more by reading the information provided below.

Release Date: All Of Us Are Dead Season 2

All of Us Are Dead season 2’s release date is tough to predict without renewal or a game plan in place. These performances are clearly the result of meticulous planning and execution. We may thus safely presume that no one is in a hurry to release a new installment.

It’s not simply the compelling plots, superb performers, or eye-popping make-up that separates this program from others of its kind. Legend has it that zombies exist. Everyone that plays an undead character does their best to give it their all, and that type of quality requires time that should not be rushed in any manner.

All of Us are Dead season 2 is expected to premiere sometime in the late winter or early spring of 2023 if one were to make an educated prediction. However, it is important to keep in mind that this is only conjectured at the moment.

Is All of Us Are Dead canceled?

All of Us Are Dead has yet to get an official renewal from the streaming service, although it should be emphasized that the highly acclaimed series has not yet been canceled. It’s always a positive indicator when a cancellation doesn’t happen.

While some shows that had strong premieres didn’t make the cut by Netflix standards to earn another run, it’s tough to predict if this one will. For example, despite strong debuts, Cowboy Bebop and Jupiter’s Legacy were axed.

That said, the show’s director Lee Jaekyou has acknowledged that the script was developed with a follow-up season in mind, but Netflix hasn’t yet guaranteed the show’s future, per Hypebeast. All of Us Are Dead’s chances of survival are improved, though, by the fact that a sophomore effort was discussed early on.

All of Us Are Dead Is on Netflix. Is Season 2 Coming Soon?

After seeing All of Us Are Dead, many viewers were unsure about the status of All of Us Are Dead season 2 after the show’s climax. There’s been no official word from Netflix on whether or not another chapter will ever be released on the streaming service as of late February 2022.

the ultimate love quadrangle courtesy of ALL OF US ARE DEAD pic.twitter.com/DwKNIVHWLx — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 3, 2022

It’s not uncommon for Netflix to take its time determining whether or not to continue a show. As previously stated, the program began on January 28, 2022, so the remaining cast members have plenty of time to get the call for more zombie apocalypse suspense.

Plot: All Of Us Are Dead Season 2

No official summary for All of Us Is Dead season 2 has been given, although it’s simple to guess what may happen next. Nam-Onjo and her pals know that Nam-ra and other hybrids like her are still out there and that another outbreak is inevitable.

However, if the hybrids determine they are at the top of the food chain, they will be far more dangerous than the diseased zombies. To observe how this zombie program defies all assumptions and changes things up to provide subscribers with a meaningful experience from start to end will be truly intriguing.

