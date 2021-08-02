All Latest Updates Regarding Outer Banks season 3 Release Date, Cast And Plot

A Netflix adventure, action, and mystery series include a bunch of teenagers that end up on a map that shows the way to buried treasure and various secrets. Previous seasons of Outer Banks are so good that audiences are eagerly waiting for season 3. Apart from this, the show is also honored with people’s choice awards, the binge-worthy show of 2020, and two characters of the show – Stokes and Cline are honored with best kisses. These all things enhance the excitement within people. Here are all the updates for the fans of the show who are eagerly waiting for Outer Banks season 3.

Releasing Date

The renewal of Outer Banks season 3 is not yet announced officially, but news regarding this will come after the release of Outer Banks season 2 on 30 July 2021. It is estimated that season 3 will come in the summer of 2022. Till then you have to wait. One thing is sure that there would be no end to this teenage drama series.

The cast of Outer Banks season 3

There is not any official announcement regarding the cast of the show, but based on an assumption the major characters of previous seasons can come back. And they are:-

Stokes as John B.

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron.

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron.

Madison Bailey as Kiara.

Rudy Pankow as JJ.

Jonathan Davis as Pope.

The plot

As the end of seasons, 1 and 2 is mind changing it will surely make season 3 more interesting. The show views Pogues who can gain control of the golden cross till it gets into the wrong hands. The cast of the show is very close to grabbing the treasure that will improve their lives, but all fall apart in the end. But, no hope is lost as season 3 will come up with twisting turns. A very emotional reunion is shown in season 3, as in this season you will view Big John.