All American Season 5 Next Season Release Date: Latest Updates 2022!

We have good news for All American fans who have been counting down the days until they can find out what happens next to their favorite group of people from Crenshaw and Beverly Hills. Season 5 of All American is here, and if past seasons are any indication, the new episodes should be just as interesting as the ones that came before.

So what can fans expect from Daniel Ezra’s character, Spencer James, and his friends?

Here is everything we know about the fifth season of All American.

When is the Next Episode of Season 5 of All American?

The fact that Spencer and Olivia broke up at the beginning of All American season 5 has caused fans to be disappointed, but it has also made them curious about when Jordan and Layla will make their relationship public. In order for viewers to make sense of what lies ahead for the two different couples, they will need to keep watching.

There is no new episode this week, so fans will have to wait until next week to watch. The next episode won’t actually air until Monday, November 7.

So, now would be a good time to use the free CW App to catch up on the season (opens in a new tab).

Also Read: When Calls The Heart Season 9 Finale Recap: Everything About Elizabeth and Lucas!

What is Season 5 of All American About?

Considering what happened at the end of Season 4, there is a lot to talk about in the new episodes. From Spencer on, he and Olivia (Samantha Logan) had a lot of fights during season 4.

In the last episode, she was writing a news story that could ruin the football team at Golden Angeles University and Spencer’s career as an athlete. Given how fragile their relationship is, will they be able to weather such a huge storm if Olivia tells everyone what she knows?

In another place, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), who had just broken up with Simone (Geffri Maya), told Layla how he felt about her. Even though she feels the same way about him, she stopped them from going any further for now.

We’d bet that their relationship will get better in the next episodes. Even so, Layla’s ex-boyfriend is now her boss, and the two of them didn’t end things on a good note, so getting to Jayla may be hard.

On a side note, let’s hope that Jordan is not so dumb as to keep playing football in his first year of college with a broken hand. Given how often he got hurt in high school, we don’t have a lot of faith that he’ll handle his new problem in a smart way.

Coop’s (Bre-Z) plans to become a lawyer, Asher’s (Cody Christian) growth as a football coach, and Billy’s (Taye Diggs) progress as a high school principal are also expected to be covered in season 5.

Also Read: When Does the Season for the NBA Start? Thing You Need to Know!

The Cast of All American Season 5

So far, there haven’t been any big announcements about changes to the cast for season 5. But since Spencer’s mom (Karimah Westbrook) and brother (Jayln Hall) are rumored to be moving away with his mom’s fiance (Lamon Archey), we’d like to see if a change in the story keeps them in the Los Angeles area or if they’re really leaving All American and becoming a recurring character.

So, here are the main actors who are likely to come back:

Daniel Ezra, who played Spencer James in “A Discovery of Witches,”

Samantha Logan, who played Olivia Baker in “13 Reasons Why,”

Michael Evans Behling, who played Jordan Baker in “A Cinderella Story: Starstruck,”

Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating in “Undercover Grandpa”

Billy Baker, played by Taye Diggs (The Best Man Holiday),

Monet Mazur (Castle) as Laura Fine-Baker

Bre-Z from the show Empire as Tamia “Coop” Cooper

Teen Wolf star Cody Christian as Asher Adams

Animal Kingdom’s Chelsea Tavares as Patience

Hunter Clowdus as JJ Parker (American Vandal)

For the Love of Jason’s Kareem J. Grimes as Preach

All American Trailer for Season 5

Here it is. The trailer for the fifth season. Spencer and Olivia’s situation doesn’t look like it will get better any time soon.

How to Watch Season 5 of All American?

All American is an original series produced by The CW, with new episodes premiering straight on the network. With a subscription to live streaming TV services like FuboTV, Hulu Live with TV, and YouTube TV, those without a traditional cable or satellite TV may still watch season 5 episodes live as they air.

Additionally, new episodes are available to stream on-demand on The CW app the day following their premiere (opens in a new tab). Not only is the application free, but it also does not require registration.

We are still awaiting confirmation of when season 5 will premiere in the United Kingdom. However, seasons 1-4 are currently available on ITV (opens in new tab).

Final Words

There is no new episode this week, so fans will have to wait until next week to watch. The next episode won’t actually air until Monday, November 7. Now would be a good time to use the free CW App to catch up on the season (opens in a new tab). The cast of All American is expected to return for season 5. There haven’t been any big announcements about changes to the cast yet.

Spencer’s mom and brother are rumored to be moving away, so we don’t know if they’ll stay or leave the show. All American is an original series produced by The CW. New episodes are available to stream on-demand on The CW app the day following their premiere. We are awaiting confirmation of when season 5 will premiere in the U.K., but seasons 1-4 are currently available on ITV.