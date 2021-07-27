An anime series that airs in 2016 is based on a novel series. This series tells about a character who is shifted to another world and is forced to survive there. A perfect mixture of fantasy and comedy that you would love. In the beginning, KonoSuba is considered a light novel and as time passes by it converts into an anime series. The previous two seasons have had a positive response and people are eagerly waiting for season 3. Here are all the details regarding KonoSuba season 3.

When will KonoSuba season 3 air?

Directors of the series have not come up with the release date and no official announcement has been made for the coming season 3. But, it is considered that KonoSuba season 3 may come in 2022, till then just wait. The previous two seasons came on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Anime lab so gave a view to them.

The cast of KonoSuba season 3

The makers of the series still have not finalized the cast, but the viewers expect the previous season’s characters. So, according to the expected list of characters, it includes:-

Rie Takahashi as Megumin.

Jun Fukushima as Kazuma.

Ai Kayano as Darkness.

Amamiya Ten as Aqua.

Aki Toyosaki as Yun Yun.

Apart from these, you can view some new characters as well.

The plot

The Series plot surrounds Kazuma Sato, and there the story starts when the character meets Goddess Aqua. The character is related to evil powers. So, this is just the recap of the previous two seasons. For season 3, nothing is decided yet. Also in the previous season battle is shown between Kazuma and Demon king after Kazuma’s return to Megumin. Unfortunately, Kazuma along with his team defeated the Demon king.

So, according to this, it can be considered that KonoSuba season 3 will focus on the meeting of Kazuma and Crown. Season 3 will also depict the emotional bonding between Megumin and Kazuma.