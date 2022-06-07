Alice in Borderland Season 2: Everything to Know About the New Season

Do you want to play more action-packed survival games like Squid Game? With the second season of Alice in Borderland, the dramatic Japanese TV show based on Haro Aso’s manga series of the same name, Netflix plans to give even more of that.

Alice in Borderland, directed by Shinsuke Sato and written by Yasuko Kuramitsu, launched on Netflix on December 10, 2020, and Netflix quickly renewed one of its favorite original Japanese shows.

Netflix renewed the suspense-thriller drama on Christmas Eve, just a few weeks after it was launched globally, and the news was publicized throughout Netflix’s numerous social media platforms.

Fans are now wondering when they will see Ryhei Arisu, Yuzuha Usagi, and the other players attempting to survive risky games once more.

The official release date, trailers, plot details, actors, and more for Alice in Borderland Season 2 are all listed here.

When Will the Second Season of Alice in Borderland Premiere?

Season two of Alice in Borderland is set to premiere in December 2022, two years after the first episodes aired.

Netflix confirmed the news in November 2021 as part of their virtual Japan Festival event, with the release listed in their upcoming year’s showreel.

The new episodes will not begin filming until the second half of 2021, with principal photography scheduled to extend until the new year.

This was confirmed by a casting request for extras, with those looking for on-screen time needed to keep this window open.

Netflix, on the other hand, stated in March 2022 that filming for season two had ended.

Netflix announced the announcement on Twitter, along with a video of the actors of the show responding to the shot. The post was captioned by the streaming platform as follows:

“Season two of Alice in Borderland has wrapped filming, so get ready to return to the games! When the popular Japanese sci-fi/action series returns in December 2022, the 10 cast members who survived the deadly games of season one will confront bigger and more challenging trials.”

Season 2 of Alice in Borderland Story

Alice in Borderland’s first season covered about half of Haro Aso’s manga series, leaving at least another 33 chapters to mine for inspiration. However, the Netflix adaptation’s creators may simply take things in a new route to extend the plot.

Arisu had just survived a number of dangerous games by the end of the first season, but he’d also lost his companions Chota and Korube along the way.

That led him to the last game of Ten of Hearts, in which everyone had to find the “Witch” who was hiding among them.

Arisu figured out that Momoka was the Witch after a very awful killing, which led to another revelation: she and Asahi were deliberately undermining the game.

This leads Arisu and Usagi to the control room, where they meet a stranger named Mira, who informs them about a brand new series of games taking place in Tokyo City.

Arisu’s time in the game is far from over, and this new controller could be much more hazardous than the previous ones.

Is Alice in Borderland a Film Adaptation of a Book?

Alice in Borderland is based on the manga series Alice in Borderland by Haro Aso, which was first serialized in Japan’s Shnen Sunday magazines.

The story was later compiled into an 18-volume book series that was published in Japanese over a five-year period between 2011 and 2016.

The Alice in Borderland manga is finally being translated into English, with the first volume scheduled for release in March 2022 from Viz Media, which is excellent news for fans of the series.

The popularity of the Netflix series has sparked interest in the source material among Western readers, with the drama receiving a second wave of viewers after the release of Squid Game.

Season 2 Cast of Alice in Borderland

As previously stated, Netflix released a video on Twitter featuring all of the cast members that will return for season two.

This includes the following:

Ryohei Arisu is played by Kento Yamazaki, Yuzuha Usagi is played by Tao Tsuchiya, Daikichi Karube is played by Keita Machida, Sho Aoyagi is played by Aguni Morizono, Yuki Morinaga is played by Chota Segawa is played by Nijiro Murakami, Ann Rizuna is played by Ayaka Miyoshi, Hikari Kuina is played by

Dori Sakurada, who plays Suguru Niragi in the anime, was one of the cast members who fans were surprised to see back.

Niragi was a resident of ‘The Beach’ who was one of Arisu and Usagi’s principal opponents from the moment they arrived at the resort. After being burned by Shuntaro Chisiya and vanquished by Aguni, fans assumed Niragi was dead, however the video has recently proved his resurrection.

Sakurada announced the news on his own Instagram account, including a photo of a severely burned Niragi and the statement “Niragi will be back.”

As a result, there’s a chance that some other characters will make a surprise comeback from the grave.

If that happens, Keita Machida (Daikichi Karube), Yki Morinaga (Chta Segawa), Nobuaki Kaneko (Takeru Danma/Hatter), Kina Yazaki (Momoka Inoue), Shuntar Yanagi (Takatora Samura/Last Boss), and Mizuki Yoshida (Asahi Kuj) could all return in season two.

These reappearances could take the shape of flashbacks or even unexpected twists.

Season 2 Trailer for Alice in Borderland

With filming expected to continue until the end of the year, no footage from the upcoming season has been released yet, although Netflix did post a quick teaser to clarify that Alice in Borderland has been renewed.

Conclusion

The much-anticipated Alice in Borderland season two release date has been confirmed by Netflix, but it’s still a long way off for fans of the Japanese drama.

The first season, based on a manga story by Haro Aso, debuted on Netflix in late 2020 and became a worldwide hit, but the title gained even more traction earlier this year when fans looked for anything to fill their Squid Game need.