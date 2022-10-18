Alexa Together: How Can We Set Up the Configuration of Alexa?

Alexa Together, which is available on the person who needs your help’s Echo device, is a service that can help you check on them.

You can find out if a loved one has used their Alexa device by getting a daily alert, and an activity feed shows how the person has used Alexa and other smart home devices. You can also set reminders on their Echo device and help them keep track of shopping lists and other things.

There’s even an emergency response feature that works 24/7 and lets trained people help your loved one. For example, if your loved one falls and you have a compatible third-party fall detection device(Opens in a new window) that can tell when that happens, Alexa can call for help. Plus, they can get help from other family members.

Alexa Together Setup

Create an Amazon account for the person you care about if they don’t already have one. You must give a cell phone number or an email address. If the person doesn’t have a phone or email account, you can always set up a dedicated number or email address for them.

In fact, it might be easier for you to set up and manage the person’s cell phone number or email account if they can’t do it themselves. Next, you’ll need to buy your loved one an Echo device and set it up.

You can always buy the Echo from Amazon and have it sent to the person who needs help. But if they can’t set up the Echo themselves, how do you do it for them? You can do this yourself when you see them again.

You don’t have to have it sent to the other person and wait until the next time you see them set it up. Instead, you can have it sent to you, set it up, and then send it to the other person. First, make sure that when you buy the device from Amazon, you choose the “gift” option so that it isn’t linked to your account. Then, follow these steps to set up Echo for the other person.

If you set up an Echo Show for a loved one, you can choose to live stream a video of that person to your own Echo Show. This can help if you want to keep an eye on them but need their permission to do so. Tap “Enable” on the screen to choose this option. The Echo Show can help you keep an eye on your home.

Alexa Together Price?

You can test out Alexa Together for free for the first six months after signing up for the program, despite the fact that the monthly cost is $19.99. This is how the process goes.

What You Need

To begin, you are going to need an Echo device for the individual who is in need of personal support. Any Echo device will do, but Amazon suggests getting an Echo Show if you want to be able to video chat with a loved one in addition to talking to them through Alexa.

If you want to thoroughly set up the device in advance and then ship it to a loved one, the easiest solution is to purchase an Echo Show. If you are providing care for someone, you do not require an Echo device as long as you have the Alexa software installed on your mobile device (phone or tablet).

However, in order to make use of features like Alexa Calling or Drop In, you will need an Echo, and if you want to have a visual conversation with the other person, you will need an Echo Show. In addition to this, you will require two other Amazon accounts: one for yourself, and one for the individual who is in need of support.

Conclusion

Alexa Together is a service that lets you check on your loved one’s Amazon Echo device. You can also set reminders and keep track of shopping lists for them. If they need help, you can buy an Echo and have it sent to them from Amazon.

