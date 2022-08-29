Alchemy of Souls Season 2 Release Date: What Happens in Episode 20 of Season 1?

The final episode of the first season of Alchemy of Souls aired on Sunday, August 28, 2022, bringing the series to its conclusion. The fantasy romance show, which received consistently excellent ratings, left viewers wanting more at the beginning of its second season. The good news is that fans won’t have to hold their breath for too long until they find out what happens to Jang Uk (played by Lee Jae-Wook).

Will There Be Season Two of Alchemy of Souls?

Yes. If you haven’t already figured it out, I’m going to go ahead and tell you that there will be a second season of Alchemy of Souls. The cast will include Go Yoon-Jung, Lee Jae-Wook, and Hwang Min-Hyun, in addition to the cast members from the first season.

The second season of the Korean variety program is scheduled to premiere in December 2022.

Alchemy of Souls Season 2 Release Date

In December, the second season of Alchemy of Souls will make its debut with Lee Jae-Wook, Hwang Min-Hyun, and Go Yoon-Jung all reprising their roles from the first season.

According to its production team, as reported by NME, the critically acclaimed historical drama will begin airing its second season in December, following the completion of its initial run of twenty episodes this coming Sunday (August 28).

It was reported that filming for the second season of Alchemy of Souls began today (August 26). Production on the second season is scheduled to wrap up sometime in the fall. According to NME, a source close to the drama has also verified to the website that “part 2 of Alchemy of Souls is scheduled to air in December.”

South China Morning Post has previously announced that the drama would be renewed for a second season on tvN consisting of ten episodes. Lee Jae-Wook, Hwang Min-Hyun, and Go Yoon-Jung are the actors who have confirmed that they will be participating in the sequel.

Alchemy of Souls Returns After Quality Control Break

Alchemy of Souls went on an unexpected break before the episode that aired the week before last, so viewers in South Korea and across the world who watch the show on Netflix had to be patient as they waited for the 17th episode.

“to raise the degree of completion for the second half,” the production team explained in a statement that was published on Soompi.

The popular Korean drama made its triumphant comeback with episode 17 on the 20th of August, and episode 18 arrived the following day, on the 21st of August.

After the airing of episode 19 yesterday, there is only one more episode of the Korean series to go before the first part of the story is concluded; however, there is already some wonderful news regarding season 2!

How is K-Drama Rated?

Fans all over the world, including those in South Korea, have shown an extraordinary amount of enthusiasm for Alchemy of Souls.

The series has consistently ranked as the most-watched show in its programming block (both nationwide and in Seoul) throughout its entire broadcast in the domestic market, with the viewership for episode 16 reaching a record-breaking high of 1.926 million people.

Read More:

Additionally, the Korean drama has been given positive reviews on a variety of user-review websites in other countries throughout the world. Among these are an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, an 8.6/10 rating on IMDB, a 9/10 rating on MyDramaList, and a 90% rating on AsianWiki.

Alchemy of Souls Season 2 Teaser

Conclusion

The final episode of the first season of Alchemy of Souls aired on August 28. The fantasy romance show received consistently excellent ratings. The second season is scheduled to premiere in December 2022. The cast will include Go Yoon-Jung, Lee Jae-Wook, and Hwang Min-hyun. Alchemy of Souls went on an unexpected break before the episode that aired the week before last.

The popular Korean drama made its triumphant comeback with episode 17 on the 20th of August. Episode 18 arrived the following day, on the 21st of August, and episode 19 aired yesterday.