Alabama’s Divonta Smith became the first broadcaster to win the Heisman Trophy in 30 years

This is the first time a broad receiver has won the prestigious award since Desmond Howard of Michigan in 1991, and Smith has become the fourth broad receiver to win Heismann since its inception in 1935.

There was also an award ceremony during one of the college football seasons unlike any other. Due to the Govt-19 epidemic, Smith accepted the award from the University of Alabama campus in Tuscaloosa. The award is usually presented at a star-studded event in New York in December.

But a season that usually starts in August does not start until late September.

Senior Whiteout dominated the failed waves, catching 105 passes for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns.

“I feel relaxed (and) I can focus on this last game because it’s over now,” Smith said. “Very happy to hear my name.” Smith is expected to play in Alabama’s national title game against the Ohio State Buckies on Jan. 11 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Florida. The Heisman Trophy is awarded to the player selected as the best college footballer in the country. Three players from Alabama have won the award – Smith, who ran behind Mark Ingram in 2009 and behind Derrick Henry in 2015. “It’s a blessing. Those individuals set a standard,” he said. “I’m glad I came here and tried to play to that standard and then set the standard for everyone who comes.” Smith won the award with 1,856 points. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was second with 1,187 points, predicted by many commentators as the first choice of the NFL draft. Lawrence missed two games after the Corona virus was reduced. READ Physician uses an allergy autoinjector to prevent his own reaction to the Moderna Govit-19 vaccine Smith’s teammate, quarterback Mac Jones was third; Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was fourth; Naji Harris, who ran behind Alabama, was fifth. Being one of the four broad recipients of this award, Smith said it “means a lot to me.” Former Auburn star Bo Jackson, who won the Highsman in 1985, Tweeted : “Congratulations to the youth and Roll Tide @DeVontaSmith_6 for winning the E Heisman Trophy – Welcome to the Club!”