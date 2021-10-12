Do you know, that the PlayStation Network (PSN) had over 104 million monthly active users as of June 2021, up significantly from 50 million users in March 2014? Are you planning to connect your pc to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One / Series X / Series S consoles? If yes, then I am sure you must be going through a very difficult time to do so. But don’t worry, I have brought a solution for you in this article, so read it through and get euphoric.

What is Aka Ms Remoteconnect

It is a website that lets you link your Microsoft account to different devices. It’s an online gateway that lets you play Minecraft on your PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One / Series X / Series S consoles. If you’re trying to play Minecraft on the PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch, you might need to use Aka MS Remoteconnect, especially if you want to utilize the crossplay function, which enables you to play online with other players even if they’re on a different system or platform.

So Is It Safe to Use?

MS Remoteconnect is a totally legal and secure application. The page’s URL follows a standard pattern for web addresses on the Microsoft website, and it’s meant to be short and memorable. The page is hosted on the Microsoft website and is a crossplay service provided by Microsoft.

What Is the Aka Ms Remoteconnect Error Message?

When playing Minecraft on a PlayStation or Nintendo Switch console, such as the PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, or Nintendo Switch Lite, the aka ms/remote connect issue is most often seen. The issue occurs because an active Xbox Live account is required for Minecraft cross-platform play. Any normal Microsoft account may be used to access Xbox Live for free. As a result, in order to enable crossplay, your device must have access to your Microsoft account. The remote connects error notice may appear as a result of this. It will be written like this: When you sign in to a Microsoft Account, it will be permanently linked to your current “Playstation Network” account (or Nintendo Switch, Xbox). If you already have a Microsoft Account set up to access Minecraft on another device, you may use it here. Please pick your Microsoft Account wisely since you may only do this once per account on “PlayStation Network.”

The Reason Behind This Message Occurrence?

There are two major scenarios in which the Aka MS Remoteconnect problem might occur. The first time you try to utilize Minecraft’s crossplay capabilities on your device if it isn’t already linked to a Microsoft account is when you try to use them for the first time. This is more likely to happen if you’re using a PlayStation, Nintendo, or another non-Microsoft device to play the game. The second reason this issue may appear is due to a recent device modification if you go from an Xbox to a PlayStation console, or from a PlayStation console to a Nintendo console, for example.

Steps to Fix This Error

When the Aka MS Remoteconnect issue appears, there are a few different methods to repair it, and the precise solution will depend on your specific circumstances. First and foremost, you will require a Microsoft account. You may create a free account at https://account.microsoft.com/ or directly at https://signup.live.com/ if you don’t already have one.

Then, under ‘Create a Microsoft Account,’ click the link and follow the steps. In cases when the device you’re using and your existing Microsoft account are incompatible, creating a new account can help you fix the problem. If the notification on-screen asks you to enter a code on the Aka MS Remoteconnect website, go to https://aka.ms/remoteconnect and input the code in the box given. After you click the ‘Next button, your Microsoft account should be connected to your device. It’s possible that you’re dealing with corrupted game data if neither of these remedies works. Because the remedy for this requires erasing your game data, which means your progress will be lost, it’s necessary to attempt the other remedies first. You can do this from System Settings > Storage > Game Storage > Minecraft if you need to.

Wrapping Up

So now you understand it all, right? I am sure that after reading this article, you will not have any doubt regarding Aka MS Remoteconnect. I am also pretty sure that you would be happy to use this tool to play your favorite game on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, or Xbox. You are just one step away from it.