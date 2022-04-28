How to Register In Air Suvidha App?

The fact that India has opened up in the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak is no longer news, and international flights have already resumed.

If you’re heading to India, the ‘Air Suvidha’ portal’s Self Declaration Form is now one of the pre-requisites for international travel to India, to ensure a smooth admission.

In March 2022, before coming to India from Colombia, my Indian spouse and I filed out the Air Suvidha Form.

In this article, we’ll go over the entire procedure, the documentation you’ll need, any complications you might have, and how things work out in immigration once you are in India. I’ll also be updating the article as new information becomes available.

What Exactly Is the Air Suvidha Form?

Since the Covid-19 vaccines began, other countries have devised methods to track passengers’ health status in order to expedite their admission. To enter Qatar, for example, you must complete the Ehteraz registration.

For all international passengers arriving in India from overseas, Air Suvidha serves as a Self-Declaration Portal. It’s a website where they can upload paperwork for contactless self-declaration, which will speed up their arrival in India.

Official website of Air Suvidha

https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration

Who Should Use the Air Suvidha Platform to Register?

According to the most recent standards, all travelers, regardless of country or vaccination status, must fill out the following information on the Air Suvidha portal:

Before the booked travel, fill out a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal www.newdelhiairport.in and include 14 days of travel data.

Upload a COVID-19 RT-PCR report that is negative. This test should have been completed within 72 hours of leaving for the trip. Individuals who received their vaccination doses in India do not require such PCR tests.

Alternatively, travelers can attach a certificate indicating that they have completed all primary COVID-19 immunization doses. (Applies only to fully vaccinated immigrants from countries that have agreed to mutually recognize vaccine certificates with India.)

Each passenger must also sign a declaration attesting to the report’s validity, and if discovered to be false, will face criminal charges.

They should also sign a statement on the site agreeing to follow the appropriate government authority’s decision to undergo home quarantine/self-health monitoring if necessary.

What Documents Are Required?

A few papers must be supplied while filling out the self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha Portal. The following are the details:

Vaccination certificate Copy of passport Negative RT-PCR test certificate conducted within 72 hours of departure

Note that all file formats must be in pdf format and that the maximum file size allowed is 1MB. Any special characters or spaces in the filename are not allowed. Only underscores and hyphens are allowed.

How Do I Sign Up for Air Suvidha?

Registration is a reasonably simple process if you have all of the required paperwork.

Go to https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration/ to register for Air Suvidha. Fill out the online Self-declaration form with information on your flight, such as the flight number, seat number, nationality, arrival date, and departure country (origin). These are required fields. You must upload a copy of your passport and your test certificates because they are required fields. Upload your vaccination certificate if you are from a country with which India has a mutual recognition agreement for immunization certificates. Include your phone number, email address, and mailing address. Verify that the information you’ve supplied is correct and that you agree to follow the health authorities’ rules. Fill out the Air Suvidha Self Declaration form, making sure to include information about your previous 14 days of travel as well as your COVID-19 health information. When you’ve finished filling out all of the fields, scroll down to the bottom of the page to sign a commitment to follow quarantine laws upon arrival and a liability to the accuracy of the information provided.

The necessary self-declaration application will be sent to the Airport Health Organization (APHO), which is part of India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Applicants can then look for the updated application paper in their email inbox. They should present this document at the APHO counter when they arrive in India and continue to immigrate.

Is It Necessary to Take an Rt-PCR Test Before Filling Out an Air Suvidha Form?

While many countries still demand a necessary RT-PCR 72 hours before departure, it is no longer required for entry into India if passengers can show their complete Vaccination Certificate.

The immunization certificate must be for one of the vaccinations that have been approved.

People from 87 nations, including Canada, Australia, the United States, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and many others, are affected.

We had no reason to upload the RT-PCR test results to the Air Suvidha portal because we were fully vaccinated. This was, however, a necessary field, and we couldn’t finish the form without submitting the PCR test results.

In our instance, we wanted to pass through Brazil and then Qatar, therefore we had to take the RT-PCR test. As a result, we just posted the same test.

If you have a similar problem, consider clearing your browser’s cache and cookies and submitting the form again. Alternatively, try using a different browser. Without the RT-PCR test, you’ll most likely be able to submit the form.

Here’s What You Can Do if It Doesn’t Work

For the RT-PCR test, re-upload the immunization certificate.

re-upload the immunization certificate. Choose a date with a 72-hour arrival window.

The Air Suvidha Delhi Airport authorities have permitted this, and we have personally known persons who have done it.

Conclusion

For all overseas passengers arriving in India, Air Suvidha is an online contactless solution provided by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Delhi Airport on behalf of the Ministry of Health and FW (MOHFW India).

It is a Self-Declaration Portal for international passengers landing in the United States. It supports contactless self-declaration to make the procedure easier for overseas tourists arriving in India, and it will be launched in August 2020.

“In today’s world, this aids state officials in locating contacts. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, “the deployment of the Air Suvidha portal aims to provide hassle-free, queue-free, and convenient air travel to all international passengers landing in India.”