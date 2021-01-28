AG estimates that Govt deaths are 50 percent higher than reported in NY state nursing homes.

The state attorney general on Thursday accused the New York State Department of Health of underestimating the number of Govt-19 deaths in nursing homes by 50 percent.

Investigators from Attorney General Ledidia James concluded that “more nursing home residents died of the corona virus than reflected in the state health department’s published nursing home data, and that they may have accounted for 50 percent.” In a 76 page report.

“As the epidemic and our investigations continue, we need to understand why residents of hospitals in New York are unnecessarily affected at such a dangerous rate,” James said in a statement.

New York is reported to have the highest death toll at 43,734 Latest NBC News Number, Most of which occurred in the early days of the epidemic when public health officials were trying to figure out how the disease spread.

There was no immediate word on the New York government’s response. Democrat Andrew Cuomo has been widely praised for his epidemic response, but has been criticized for waiting until May. Modify a state policy Covid-19 requires long-term care facilities to accept more positively screened recovery patients.

Cuomo stressed that it was up to the nursing home to warn state health officials if they were not armed to take care of the affected residents. In a report released by the government in July, more than 8,500 seniors were blamed for the deaths of employees who unknowingly infected residents.

Asked at an earlier scheduled news conference about the AG’s report, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “We need to get the whole truth, make sure it never happens again, that nothing like this happens again, and we have to be honest about the numbers.”

De Blasio and James are also Democrats.

New York State Representative Elise Stefanik, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, has demanded the resignations of Cuomo and New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, along with other Republicans.

“This is more than just a nursing home scandal, it is a massive corruption and cover – up scandal involving the governor, the governor’s secretary, the New York state health commissioner and the governor’s staff at the highest level of the New York state government.” Said Stephanie In a statement.

Residents who tested positive for Covit-19 said they were “interconnected” with healthy residents, and that Nursing Homes failed to adequately test workers for the corona virus, and that sick staff continued to work, maintaining or retaliating against residents.

Soon, investigators began to notice discrepancies between the Govt-19 nursing home death toll they were looking at and the numbers reported by the New York State Department of Health.

“Initial data obtained by the OAG indicate that many nursing home residents have died from covit-19 in hospitals after being displaced from their nursing homes, which is not reflected in the DOH’s total nursing home mortality data,” the report summarizes.

Investigators observed another pattern in a study of 62 nursing homes (about 10 percent nationwide).

“Investigations have also revealed that non-compliance with Nursing Homes’ infection control protocols poses a risk of harm to residents, and facilities with pre-infection staff ratings have higher COVID-19 mortality rates,” the report said.

As a result of the report, the AG’s office said it was investigating more than 20 nursing homes conducted during the first wave of the epidemic.