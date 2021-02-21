After the initial applause, Governors Cuomo and Nusom face political heat in response to COVID-19

The two Democrat governors, who were initially praised for their response to COVID-19, face setbacks in their dealings almost a year after the disease began.

The people of California were outraged when they saw photos of Governor Gavin Newsome eating at the French laundry at the exclusive Napa Valley restaurant.

In New York, the FBI and Brooklyn federal prosecutors have opened one Preliminary investigation Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Nursing Home Policies after his administration hid the full number of COVID-19 related nursing home deaths for several months.

Republicans and Democrats alike are outraged, and he faces condemnation from his own party and calls for his resignation from the GOP.

Cuomo’s harassment escalates in January after New York Attorney General Lydia James released Report Nursing home deaths can be “calculated.” Cuomo management revealed that nearly 15,000 nursing home residents have died, more than the 8,500 initially reported; A small number of hospitals have no dead residents.

Last week, Melissa Derosa, one of the governor’s top aides, Told lawmakers When state lawmakers and the judiciary asked for nursing home data, the administration was “frozen” – worried that the information would be “used against us”.

Cuomo apologized this week for the “vacuum” in reports of nursing home deaths.

Democrat state senator Andrea Piaggi, a Cuomo critic, told CBS News that there was a “growing sense” among his colleagues that “the governor’s expanded emergency powers should be reduced and withdrawn.” Powers expire at the end of April. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins ​​said in a statement on Wednesday that “we see the need for a quick response, but we want to move towards increased oversight and review.”

Cuomo told lawmakers Friday he wanted to “lower the tone.” But he believes some people are spreading misinformation about nursing homes, and he says he will “deal aggressively with it.”

One target of Cuomo’s anger was Democrat Ron Kim, who criticized Cuomo’s nursing home policies. Last week, Kyumo called him home and accused Kim of “threatening my life for about ten minutes”, he said in an interview. Kim says Guomo was asked to release a statement defending Teroza. A senior Cuomo consultant accused Kim of lying and having a “long, hostile relationship” with the governor.

“Every time we speak, every time we criticize, we are punished or threatened, we are humiliated in the media,” Kim said.

State Senator Gustavo Rivera received no threatening call from Cuomo on CBS News, but was contacted by former Cuomo aide Joe Perco. In 2018 he was accused of bribery. Rivera said he does not want Cuomo to run in 2022.

“His presence and his toxicity make it difficult to manage this state,” Rivera said. “It’s his way or his way.”

A Siena College research institute poll The report, released earlier this week, found that Cuomo’s overall approval rating was 56%, up from 77% last April. Sixty-one percent in New York agreed he was dealing with the epidemic, but just 39% think he did a good job of making all the data on COVID deaths available in nursing homes.

According to Siona College pollster Steven Greenberg, Cumo’s fall short is largely due to a loss of Republican support.

“There is no scandal that has had such a long-lasting impact on the way New York Democrats feel about Andrew Cuomo,” Greenberg said.

Cuomo has $ 17 million in his campaign account and easily overcame past primary challenges. The victory in 2022 would make him the first New York governor to be elected for the fourth time after Nelson Rockefeller. Cuomo’s father, former New York Governor Mario Cuomo, lost his fourth attempt in 1994 to Republican George Patakki.

Democrats in California have also been battling COVID with NewsSam. The governor proposed to reopen the schools earlier this month, but the Democratic state Senate passed legislation setting a April target date, which NewSom said he vetoed. There are also members of the state legislature Criticized Newsom suddenly dropped home stay orders. But activists such as Los Angeles County Democrat leader Mark Gonzalez say the criticism does not translate into support for the removal of NewSom.

Freshman State Senator Dave Ein recalled an attempt to “prepare for a crisis” and tap the discontent surrounding the COVID “to remove a governor they did not want from the beginning.”

“Undoubtedly, there is fatigue and a lot of restraint with the Govt.

Organizers of the recall movement claim to have collected more than 1.6 million signatures. The signatures are due for verification by March 17, and 1.5 million is needed to begin the special withdrawal election.

As February 5, They submitted 1,094,457 signatures and 668,202 signatures were verified.

Gonzஸ்lez said a commemorative election in New Zealand’s re-election campaign in 2022 would “certainly cause a stain”, which “does not define his legacy”.

Newsom was elected in 2018 with 62% of the vote, and now he sees a 46% to 52% approval rating. Earlier this year, he had $ 20 million in cash on hand, a benefit of the campaign to commemorate the absence of any contribution limits in California.

“I want to have the ability to remember in New York State,” New York Congresswoman Elise Stephanic told a California Republican convention Friday.

Democrat strategist Jared Leopold says that Cuomo and New Som are facing some challenges because of the attention they receive as governors of the big states, and because of their continued change of politics around the COVID.

“One day your state is at the bottom of the list of infections or vaccines, the next day it is at the top,” he said. “This crisis is not a short-term pace, it’s a long-term marathon. The corona virus is going to define a lot of elections in 2022, but the traditions of governors in 2022 are not where they stand on that issue, February 2021.”