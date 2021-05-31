Actor Joe Laura, who played Tarzan on TV, is a U.S. citizen.

Joe Laura and his wife Gwen Champlin Laura died in the plane crash Photo: Instagram / Reproduction

Seven people were killed in a plane crash Saturday morning (29) in Tennessee, USA, including actor Joe Laura, best known for his role as Tarzan on television. He is 58 years old.

In addition to Laura, his wife, Gwen Champlin Laura, founder of a Christian food program, was on the plane, along with Gwen's son – in – law Brandon Hannah, and couples Jennifer and David Martin, and Jessica and Jonathan Walters.

Shortly after takeoff at Smyrna Airport, the victims of a fall into a lake in a community near Nashville were aboard a Cessna 501.

The plane was scheduled to land at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida and crashed at 11 a.m. Saturday (local time). Authorities are still searching for the bodies of the victims.

Diving crews recovered several aircraft components and human remains in the lake, local officials said Sunday. The wreckage was about 800 meters wide, said John Ingle, captain of the Rutherford County Rescue Unit.

Search operations should resume on Monday (31).

