A senior U.S. official says Russia is protecting hackers in its territory

A senior U.S. Justice Department official (DJ) on Wednesday accused Russia of protecting and keeping hackers in its territory in exchange for actions in "government interests."

"There has been a lot of ransomware activity from the Russian region, which is not the work of Russian government officials, but is tolerated by the Russian government," Doze national security chief John Demers told a news conference on Cyberscope.

"They are not only tolerating, but actively intervening in US law enforcement efforts to combat this type of theft," he said.

U.S. companies, including the Colonial Pipeline Pipeline Network, have been hit by cyber attacks in recent months, often shutting down until the ransom is paid.

Demers made the allegations after US President Joe Biden met with his Russian envoy to Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

See also

+ Thrombosis after vaccination with Astrogenogen: What are the symptoms and how should it work?



+ Assistance: Government advance payment of third installment; See calendar

+ Take a look at the 5 precautionary measures to take when selling a car



+ Shark caught in MA with remnants of missing youth in stomach

The former thumbs up after meeting Bolzano

