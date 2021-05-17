A Samsung watch will have a weight novelty

TRumors circulated about the intention Samsung Launch of its next smartwatch – Galaxy Watch 4 – with Google’s operating system. If this is true, then it means that South Korean technology will abandon its own program, and Tizen.

Okay , SamMobile He claims to have received the information through one of the sources trusted from what Samsung Intend to move forward with this plan, adoption Google Wear OS. It should be noted that Tizen It was merged in hours Samsung In recent years, so it would be a big novelty for Galaxy Watch users.

Other rumors about the Galaxy Watch 4 suggest that Samsung There will be four different versions of the watch, not to mention when we can put these watches on the market.

