A Pola – Montreal player transferred for refusing to be vaccinated (USA)

Unusual confusion in MLS. Montreal announced the transfer of Eric Hurtado to the Columbus Crew, accusing the player of refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"We were very happy with Eric, but he was not vaccinated and the situation started to get complicated. He thought he was not comfortable with the vaccine and we decided to accept this business, which turns out to be good for both sides," said Oliver Renard, in charge of football for the Canadian symbol.

Note that Montreal hired Eric Hurtado at the start of the season. In all, the 30-year-old American played in seven games.