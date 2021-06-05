A Pola – Luis defends Enrique Morata (USA)

Luis Enrique appealed to fans not to criticize their players with whistles and slogans, as happened at the end of the game (0-0) against Portugal, where Alvaro Morata had the clearest chance and was shot at the crossbar.

Whistle? I get angry when they do it against my players. If they whistle me, have a nice weekend greetings to you all. I know what it means to be a public figure, the Spanish coach insisted.

Luis Enrique praised Alvaro Morata's performance: "He killed himself when he was pressed, he did a great job, he was 40 meters in the 90th minute and hit the bar. This is something to be appreciated. ”