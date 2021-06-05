Top News

A Pola – Luis defends Enrique Morata (USA)

June 5, 2021
Luis Enrique appealed to fans not to criticize their players with whistles and slogans, as happened at the end of the game (0-0) against Portugal, where Alvaro Morata had the clearest chance and was shot at the crossbar.

Whistle? I get angry when they do it against my players. If they whistle me, have a nice weekend greetings to you all. I know what it means to be a public figure, the Spanish coach insisted.

Luis Enrique praised Alvaro Morata's performance: "He killed himself when he was pressed, he did a great job, he was 40 meters in the 90th minute and hit the bar. This is something to be appreciated. ”

