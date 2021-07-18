Top News

A Pola – Former Benfica MLS (Video) (USA) makes history

July 18, 2021
Samuel Medina

German midfielder Honey Mukhtar, who joined Benfica between 2014 and 2017, scored the fastest hat-trick in the history of the tournament in the North American Football League (MLS), the Chicago Fire (5-1).

Mukhtar scored three goals in the first 16 minutes and is now counting seven this season, with the Portuguese international scoring at home in Toronto (1-1) in a draw in Orlando City last night.

Watch the video:

