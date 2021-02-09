A plastic surgeon comes forward to remove gorilla glue from Desica Brown’s hair

Louisiana woman who went viral Gorilla uses glue as a hairspray May finally come unhindered – Beverly Hills plastic surgeon is said to be coming forward to remove the sticky material for free.

Desica Brown, whose hair has been tight for a month, has already sought medical help with a trip to ER – acetone treatment makes the condition worse and Her scalp was burning, He said.

Now plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng says he can finally put an end to his sticky condition, which can take up to three days using a medical grade adhesive remover. Said D.M.Z..

Brown, who has raised more than 000 13,000 in online fundraising, is set to fly to Los Angeles on Wednesday, the store said.

The procedure is estimated to cost 500 12,500, but Openg has reportedly offered to do this for free.

Desica Brown warns not to use gorilla glue on other people’s hair. Instagram

Brown went viral when he revealed on Dictoc how his hair was tangled solidly for a month after using an extra strong super glue after he got out of his regular hair production.

“Bath, bath, Worse The idea, ”she said Said in the original clip, Which was seen more than 20 million times by Tuesday morning.

He thinks it suits the dream with glue that is supposed to be used only with products such as wood, laminate, fabric, paper and cardboard.

Gorilla glue Has tweeted its sympathies Regarding the “unfortunate situation” – but stressed that there is no reason to think that the use of hair is wise.

Dr. Michael Openg told Desica Brown that he could end his sticky condition using a medical grade glue remover. Harmony Gerber / Getty Images

“This is a unique situation because this product is considered permanent and is not marked on the hair or in the application,” the company stressed.