A monetary solution? Morocco closes border crossings and halts mass migration, and Spain welcomes the palace from Ceuta – news

Today, a group of migrants pelted the Moroccan police in Castelljos (Morocco), who sent an important unit to an area about one kilometer from the border with the Spanish city of Ceuta.

The Moroccan police force increased throughout the day to end the wave of immigration in the past two days, which allowed the entry of more than 8,000 people into the Spanish enclave, despite the fact that about 5,600 were returned to Morocco.

In that Moroccan region, the Spanish news agency EFE reported that more than a thousand Moroccans, including a large number of minors, detained riot police officers, and sometimes threw stones and shoes at the Moroccan police, who were limited to monitoring the situation. Without the need to intervene.

Thus, immigration pressure at the border between Ceuta and Morocco has decreased dramatically, and today there are few people praying for swimming or in small boats, after the entrances to the Moroccan city of Castilejos were closed. Migrants who are able to reach Taragal Beach are immediately returned by agents guarding the border.

The Moroccan police and security forces formed a human checkpoint, blocking the main road linking Trajal, and behind it were several police cars.

The Moroccan security forces also sent a large unit to a hill next to Ceuta on the beach, where the border area is located, and even in the neighborhoods closest to that area.

A few hours earlier, EFE said it had noticed the last groups of Moroccan immigrants who managed to enter Ceuta temporarily to do the opposite, and return to Castilejos.

As for the sub-Saharan migrants who were there, they were arrested by the authorities and later transported by bus, “They may have been heading to cities in southern Morocco,” according to the EFE website.

Spanish government and independent societies to welcome minors from Ceuta

The proposal presented by the Minister for Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, Ion Bellara, at the extraordinary meeting of the Regional Council for Social Services, held today, seeks to respond to the migration crisis in Ceuta, where in just two days, about 8,000 illegal immigrants entered illegally, of whom 1500 Minors and 5,600 expelled to Morocco.

The Autonomous Communities agreed to the proposal, and agreed to welcome about 200 minors whose legal, school and health status is being taken care of by Ceuta, which is already in a position to transfer them with the support of the General Directorate of Human Rights Child and Adolescent Rights, according to a statement issued by the Madrid government .

“These transfers can be made immediately, so that children who just arrived can be adequately cared for,” Bellara said, and they can stay in emergency resource centers, adding that the authorities will try to “ensure they can be treated in emergency situations.” Ceuta “protection” centers.

For the minister, all departments should collectively assume “this common, solid commitment, and speedy accord with global distribution standards” for these 200 children.

Ion Bellara stressed that “the solution cannot be fair” in Ceuta.

The minister explained that “the country as a whole must face the problem, with the interests of minors always being given priority,” adding that the migration crisis in Ceuta obliges the authorities to “take another urgent step” to ensure “solidarity and a collective response” to the autonomous communities.

Regarding the return of unaccompanied minors to Morocco, the minister said that it was “necessary” to “strengthen consular services” to clarify and simplify “procedures for reuniting minors who have expressed their desire to return with their families.”

“It is important to understand that we are dealing with children who are much younger than usual. Not many of them know the consequences of crossing the border.” Said Bellara, who emphasized that he is working with other ministries to clarify all the mechanisms that allow these children to return to their families “in safe conditions and with all the cold guarantees. And we discover that many want to return to their homes.

Canary Islands Counselor for Social Rights, Noemi Santana, has called for a “responsible and supportive distribution of minors” arriving in Spain – there are 2,700 in the archipelago – and a law that “imposes balance” on the basis of population and their resources. Every community.

For its part, the Madrid Community requested the government to clarify the number of children in Ceuta it intends to transfer to each community, and to report the funds that will be distributed to accommodate the expenses of this operation.