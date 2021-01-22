A Govt-19 peak? Moody forecasts for varying months

In hospitals Govit-19 Falling after reaching record levels this month in the United States – a welcome sign that the winter surge may finally be offset. But as newer, more infectious strains of the virus spread, corona virus samples warn that the United States is not yet out of the wild in any form.

The emergence of new strains is not entirely surprising, but experts say it is difficult to know how the infection could have survived without a better understanding of how these strains affect the spread and effectiveness of existing vaccines.

“There’s a lot in the air, and new varieties are modeling our stuff like a giant monkey,” said Dr. Jean Marraso, professor of medicine at the University of Alabama and director of the Department of Infectious Diseases. In Birmingham. “All of those things make the crystal ball so cloudy.”

Although hospital admissions and the number of new infections in the United States have decreased compared to the previous seven days, Govt-19 deaths are still on the rise. Country More than 400,000 deaths This week, and on Wednesday it set a daily record, with 4,131 people dead, according to an NBC news report.

It is estimated that the corona virus has undergone thousands of mutations since being detected in humans. Many were endless, but scientists are concerned about any changes that could make the virus more contagious or make available vaccines less effective.

Evidence from the UK suggests that such a variant, known as B1.1.7, is highly contagious from person to person, although it does not appear to infect people, and it does appear to be caused by vaccines. A report released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the UK could make a difference Becomes predominant in the United States By March.

New variations have also been reported in South Africa, Brazil and the United States, and research is rapidly underway to classify the changes. Preliminary laboratory tests suggest that vaccines developed by Pfizer and Bioendech and Moderna may be less effective against the variant identified in South Africa, but research has not been done on humans, and the findings have not yet been reviewed.

As variations emerge, it will be important to adhere to measures to slow the spread of the virus and pick up the pace of vaccinations without increasing all of those figures, said Coronavirus model Alessandro Vespiknani. Northeastern University Network Science Institute.

This is because more infectious variability can lead to more cases overall, which adds even more stress to already overburdened health systems.

“It’s a race against the emergence of new strains, which is very contagious,” Vespignani said. “If we roll the vaccine faster and keep the level of infections lower, that too will reduce variance and buy us more time.”

The The distribution of vaccines is complex, While some states are leaving their products, others are struggling to manage all the quantities they receive.

And there are concerns The United States is not strong enough to detect genetic mutations in viruses By sorting genetic codes. Ali Mogdat, a former CDC official and professor of global health at the University of Washington, said it was difficult to protect those at risk without knowing what types exist in the country. It is also very challenging to model how an infection can manifest itself.

“If we do not stay longer than is in circulation, we may have a domestic variant that is more contagious than we have seen in the UK, we do not know,” he said.

Mogot is part of the Institute for Health Measurements and Evaluation at the University of Washington, which developed one of the most widely cited corona virus samples. While its new program continues to reduce the number of new infections in the United States, Covid-19 deaths are not expected to peak until early March.

However, Mokdot says the United States can avoid further increases in hospital admissions and mortality, even if new types do appear.

“We have to do what we know to be effective – social exclusion and wearing a mask,” he said. “We can’t celebrate in advance because if everyone thinks we’ve the worst behind us, we’ll see the peaks again.”

Although the models expect deaths to continue to rise for several more weeks, people can type the curve if they are vigilant, Vespignani said.

“Not every forecast is a decisive outcome,” he said. “We can do something to change the course.”