A further 793,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week

Number of Americans filing for the first time Unemployment benefits Rose last week Corona virus The epidemic triggers a large number of layoffs.

Figures released Thursday by the Department of Labor show that 793,000 Americans filed unemployment claims for the first time in the week ending Feb. 6, more than the 757,000 estimate of refining economists.

That number has stagnated for months, quadrupled to pre-crisis levels, although it surpassed the nearly 7 million reached when orders were first placed in March. Nearly 70 million Americans, or about 40% of workers, have filed for unemployment benefits during epidemics.

What’s in Pitan’s 9 1.9D Stimulus Plan?

The number of Americans receiving recurring claims or consecutive unemployment benefits fell to 4.54 million, down 145,000 from the previous week. The report shows that by January 23, about 20.4 million Americans had received some sort of unemployment benefit, an increase of about 2.5 million over the previous week.

Many more Americans are getting unemployment benefits from two federal programs established by Congress by passing the CARES Act in March: one is helping self-employed people, kick workers and others who are generally ineligible to receive benefits, and the other is helping those who have settled their state interests.

The federal government renewed the $ 900 billion relief package by the end of December, including $ 300 a week unemployment benefit, a one-time $ 600 stimulus check and new funding for a big business. Recovery plan.

The Democrats in Congress, who saw that emergency aid only as the beginning of relief efforts, are advancing to smuggle in nearly $ 2 trillion in stimulus package without any Republicans buying it.

1, 1,400 Stimulus Checks on the Biden Sparks Golit Relief Program Among Over 1,400 Plans

A draft plan released by the House Ways and Means Committee this week includes extended unemployment benefits of up to $ 400 a week for August and a third stimulus check worth $ 1,400 for Americans earning less than $ 75,000 a year.

The Century Foundation is a non-partisan think tank, according to a new report released Wednesday by The Century Foundation that 11.4 million Americans will lose their benefits on March 14 if lawmakers do not provide unemployment assistance.

“The unemployment benefits passed in the December stimulus package will push more than 7 million Americans out of poverty in January, but strong unemployment benefits for Americans should be at least by the end of September. The epidemic,” the report said.

