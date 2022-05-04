A Discovery of Witches Season 3: Everything to know

Now that a witch is pregnant with a vampire’s child, A Discovery of Witches season 3 is an all-out battle.

The final season of the supernatural drama, which finds Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) and Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode) facing up against the powers that be that dominate the creature world, has a release date.

In the United Kingdom, the show will air on Sky One, while in the United States, it will air on AMC Plus, Sundance Now, and Shudder.

Diana and Matthew were sent back to 1590 London in the last part of A Discovery of Witches to hide from the governing Congregation long enough for Diana to develop her magical abilities.

They return to their present time period in Season 3 to discover tragedy has devastated Sept-Tours. Before it’s too late, the couple races to find the missing chapters from the Book of Life, as well as the Book itself, but a monster from Matthew’s past is waiting for him.

Season 3 Premiere Dates for A Discovery of Witches

A Discovery of Witches season 3 will premiere in the United States on Saturday, January 8, 2022, thanks to Sundance Now, Shudder, and AMC Plus.

Shudder and Sundance Now is part of AMC Plus, which provides apps for some of the greatest streaming devices (as you can watch it on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV). AMC Plus is also available as a Sling TV add-on (one of our top recommendations for the finest streaming services).

Season 3 of A Discovery of Witches will air the day before in the United Kingdom on Friday, January 7.

The announcement of the release date did not specify whether all of Season 3’s episodes will be released at the same time.

Season 2 premiered in the United Kingdom all at once and aired weekly on SkyOne. In the United States, however, episodes were only broadcast once a week. Season 3 is expected to follow the same pattern as season 2.

What Happens in Season 3 of A Discovery of Witches?

The plot details for this season have yet to be revealed, but given that the third book in Deborah Harkness’ trilogy will be used, it shouldn’t be difficult to figure out what will happen.

A new trailer may have new indications. The Congregation and the Clairmont family are engaged in a full-fledged battle to prevent Diana’s children from being born after her aunt Emily’s death.

One thing is certain: this is going to be a roller coaster trip. “Everything appears very raised,” Teresa Palmer teased the audience at a BFI & Radio Times Television Festival online event, noting, “Everything feels extraordinarily elevated.”

Season 3 Cast of A Discovery of Witches

Teresa Palmer plays Diana Bishop, a witch, and historian, and Matthew Goode plays Matthew Clairmont, a vampire, and professor of biochemistry at Oxford University, in A Discovery of Witches.

They will be joined by the following individuals:

Peter Knox, a high-ranking witch, and member of the Congregation is played by Owen Teale.

Alex Kingston as Diana’s aunt, Satu Järvinen, a Finnish witch and Congregation member

Malin Buska as Satu Järvinen, a Finnish witch and Congregation member

Miriam Shephard, a vampire, and Matthew’s Oxford colleague are played by Aiysha Hart.

Marcus Whitmore, Matthew’s vampire son, and lab colleague is played by Edward Bluemel.

Ysabeau de Clermont, Matthew’s mother, is played by Lindsay Duncan.

Baldwin de Clermont is played by Peter McDonald (recast)

Gerbert d’Aurillac, an ancient vampire and Congregation member, is played by Trevor Eve.

Domenico Michele, a vampire and Congregation member, is played by Gregg Chillin.

Phoebe Taylor, played by Adelle Leonce, is a human who is involved with Marcus.

Tanya Moodie plays Agatha Wilson, a daemon and member of the Congregation.

Nathaniel Wilson, a daemon and Agatha’s son, is played by Daniel Ezra.

Gallowglass, Matthew’s nephew, is played by Steven Cree.

Benjamin Fuchs, played by Jacob Ifan, is a vampire.

Hamish Osborne, a daemon and Matthew’s companion, is played by Greg McHugh.

Andrew Hubbard, played by Paul Rhys, is a vampire.

Season 3 of A Discovery of Witches will also feature some new characters. Toby Regbo will play an older version of Matthew and Diana’s adopted son Jack, an orphan whom they adopted in 1590 London.

Christopher Roberts, a molecular biologist who may be one of Matthew’s Oxford colleagues, is played by Ivanno Jeremiah.

Vampires have been cast as Olivier Huband, Parker Sawyers, and Genesis Lynea.

Season 3 Trailer for A Discovery of Witches

The first teaser trailer for A Discovery of Witches Season 3 opens with an image of Diana being held by Matthew, her pregnant tummy apparent. “Any danger to the present order must be eliminated,” says a menacing voice-over. We hear Matthew say, “It’s a conflict they can’t win.” Diana, on the other hand, isn’t having it. She warns, “Let them come.”

Conclusion

The final season of A Discovery of Witches has come, with a new action-packed teaser promising that the fantasy romance will return very soon — in January 2022, to be exact.

The forthcoming season is shaping up to be epic, according to various cast members, with Teresa Palmer noting that “everything looks incredibly elevated.”

Season 3 of A Discovery of Witches is based on Deborah Harkness’ All Souls trilogy, which concludes with The Book of Life. So, be prepared for novel spoilers!

Diana and Matthew set out on a mission to find the missing chapters of the Book of Life after returning from 16th century London. They also seek retribution on the Congregation for Diana’s Aunt Emily’s death.