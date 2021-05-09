A Cypriot has shut down the largest pipeline network in the United States

The colonial pipeline network is 8,850 km long and connects the southern refineries. Mexico suspended exports of petrol, diesel and other commodities from the Gulf, along with other parts of the country, on Saturday.
According to Bloomberg, behind the attack was a cybercriminal group called DarkSite, which intercepted nearly 100 gigabytes of data. The group’s hackers became popular last fall, When he wanted to donate some of his criminal income in cryptocurrencies to two non-profit organizations – Children International and Water Project (these organizations have refused donations).
read more: Hacker-blackmailers are philanthropists. Did their conscience move?
The Colonial Pipeline explains that it has stopped its operations “to reduce the damage caused by cyber attacks that disrupt certain control systems.
The attack was reported to US President Joe Biden, and police have launched an investigation.
The colonial pipeline system has been in operation since 1963 and delivers 2.6 million barrels of petroleum products daily.
Copying any part or all of the work in the magazine in any format and in any form (including electronic or mechanical or any other or any other field of application), including the widely accepted digitization, photocopy or writing on the Internet without the written permission of the Crimean Media SA. Use of works in whole or in part without the permission of the authors of the Crimean Media SA or the law is prohibited under the Penal Code and may be prosecuted.
Dissemination of this article is possible only in accordance with the rules “Terms of Use of Press Articles” [Poprzednia wersja obowiązująca do 30.01.2017]. The order form can be downloaded from the website www.rp.pl/licencja.
More Stories
USA: Conflict in the Republican Party. Liz Cheney criticizes Trump
Prime Minister Matos Moraweki: The United States should be involved in three maritime endeavors
The United States is closely following the side of the Chinese missile that is due to land this weekend