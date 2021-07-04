A bola – Cuba is denied a visa to enter the United States (GOLD CUP)

The Cuban football team was excluded from the 2021 Gold Cup for not receiving visas in a timely manner so that full delegates could enter the United States. At the U.S. embassies in Guatemala and Nicaragua, the issue of the U.S. embargo on Cubans who tried until the last minute to handle all the necessary bureaucracy.

In the first round, Cuba will face French Guiana last Saturday night, but the game was canceled. French Guiana went straight to the second round, where they will face Trinidad and Tobago. O'Neill Hernandez, a Norwegian player and the best man in the Cuban national team, acknowledged the frustration of his teammates.