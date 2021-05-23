92 This is awesome – the new face of the immigration crisis in the United States | This is awesome

It took about 30 hours to travel. The storms disrupted the path and changed the final destination a few times. The luggage was left behind. This situation may have been the adventure of an adventurer trying to cross the border from Mexico to the United States, but it actually happened with Fantastico's reporting team on their way from New York to Laredo, Texas. The difficulties faced by reporter Felipe Santana and film reporter Alex Carvalho were a precursor to the blatant act they recorded when they reached the shores of Rio Grande, where coyotes cross dozens of people in boats inflated at night.